Prince Harry tried his hand at skeleton racing, reaching speeds of almost 100 km

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited one of the fastest bobsleigh tracks in the world, where they are currently training for the upcoming Invictus Games. There, the British prince held two races, sliding down the icy track on his stomach, UNN reports with reference to The Associated Press.

Details

On Thursday, in the Canadian town of Whistler, Prince Harry raced along a bobsledding track twice on a tiny skeleton sled at 99 km/h. The day before, Harry and Meghan attended training for the Invictus Games, which will take place next year, to promote the competition he founded for wounded or injured servicemen and women and veterans. As indicated, the British prince could not resist trying out the luge and bobsleigh track himself.

Megan watched as her 36-year-old husband raced around the track twice at dizzying speeds on a skeleton and even hit a wall. When the photographer asked her if she wanted to go for a ride, she said "absolutely not.

For reference

Skeleton is a type of luge that has been officially recognized as an Olympic sport since 2002. It is a high-speed descent down an icy track on a special sled without steering, also called a skeleton (designed in the 1880s in Switzerland).

Recall

