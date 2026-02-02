Trump said he was never on Epstein's island

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
08:49 PM • 824 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
07:26 PM • 3572 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 10577 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 10288 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 8548 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 9780 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 16470 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 23780 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 38431 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 60537 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
1.1m/s
76%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 54473 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 21109 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 18317 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhotoFebruary 2, 12:47 PM • 15136 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvestFebruary 2, 01:05 PM • 9826 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo06:38 PM • 10577 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 8540 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 16470 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 54610 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 31996 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhoto07:01 PM • 2732 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 5386 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 6072 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 7364 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 8176 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Times

Trump said he was never on Epstein's island

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Donald Trump stated that he had not been to Epstein's island and had no friendly relations with him, unlike "corrupt Democrats." He also accused Epstein and Michael Wolff of conspiring against his presidency.

Trump said he was never on Epstein's island

US President Donald Trump stated that not only had he not been to Epstein's island, but he also had no friendly relations with him. Instead, according to the American leader, corrupt Democrats and their sponsors were there, reports UNN.

Trump emphasized that he "had no friendly relations with Jeffrey Epstein."

The US President also referred to information from the Department of Justice that "Epstein, along with a lying 'author' named Michael Wolff ... conspired to harm me and/or my presidency."

... I never visited the infamous ... Epstein's island. Instead, almost all of these corrupt Democrats and their sponsors were there  

- Trump emphasized.

In addition, the US President noted that he plans to sue Michael Wolff, who allegedly wrote an unauthorized biographical book about him.

"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites02.02.26, 17:28 • 16470 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Donald Trump