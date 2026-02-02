Trump said he was never on Epstein's island

US President Donald Trump stated that not only had he not been to Epstein's island, but he also had no friendly relations with him. Instead, according to the American leader, corrupt Democrats and their sponsors were there, reports UNN.

Trump emphasized that he "had no friendly relations with Jeffrey Epstein."

The US President also referred to information from the Department of Justice that "Epstein, along with a lying 'author' named Michael Wolff ... conspired to harm me and/or my presidency."

... I never visited the infamous ... Epstein's island. Instead, almost all of these corrupt Democrats and their sponsors were there - Trump emphasized.

In addition, the US President noted that he plans to sue Michael Wolff, who allegedly wrote an unauthorized biographical book about him.

