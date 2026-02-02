The US Department of Justice has released millions of pages of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. They detail his connections to figures such as Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, and world leaders, as well as Epstein's attempts to meet Musk and his influence on political and business circles, UNN reports.

Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier, billionaire, and convicted sex offender. He was repeatedly accused of sexual crimes against minors and human trafficking for sexual exploitation, particularly of young girls. After his first arrest in 2008, he served a lenient conditional prison sentence, and in 2019, he was re-arrested on federal charges but died in a prison cell – officially ruled a suicide. The very fact of his death gave rise to many conspiracy theories due to discrepancies in security and the circumstances surrounding it.

Epstein was known for his connections to the global elite: politicians, businessmen, aristocrats, and influential media figures. This later became central to the large-scale disclosure of the "Epstein files."

What are the "Epstein files" and why are they being released?

The "Epstein files" are a vast collection of documents, emails, photographs, videos, court materials, contact lists, records, and investigative materials gathered during years of investigations into Epstein's activities and his associates. These materials were kept in closed archives of the FBI and the US Department of Justice for decades.

In November 2025, the US Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law that mandated the Department of Justice to release all available documents related to the Epstein case that are not classified or dangerous to victims, within 30 days of signing. The law passed with overwhelming support in both chambers and was signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025.

In January-February 2026, the US Department of Justice began releasing these files – over 3 million pages, 180,000 images, and over 2,000 videos have already been made public, although a significant portion of the archive is still awaiting disclosure.

What exactly do the "Epstein files" contain?

The public archives contain:

court materials and grand jury transcripts describing victim and witness testimonies;

emails and correspondence between Epstein and many prominent individuals;

photographs and videos taken in various locations, including the famous Little Saint James island (described below);

contacts, contact logs, itineraries, and flight logs of his private jets;

some materials contain unverified or contradictory claims, including those submitted by members of the public.

The disclosure is accompanied by significant attention and criticism regarding which materials have been revealed and what remains hidden or redacted.

Epstein's Island, Little Saint James

One of the central locations in Epstein's story was his private island, Little Saint James, in the Caribbean. It was designated as a private territory where Epstein invited guests on yachts and private jets. It was here, according to some victims and investigators, that criminal acts related to the sexual exploitation of minors took place.

This island became a symbol of the entire network: closed, inaccessible to outsiders, with luxurious living conditions and absolute secrecy for guests. It was from here that some of the legends and rumors about "secret parties" involving influential people originated.

New Discoveries in the "Epstein Files"

The released files contain a number of interesting and often scandalous materials.

Mentions and correspondence:

letters and contacts with British Prince Andrew, demonstrating a connection with Epstein even after 2008, when he was officially convicted of crimes;

the documents feature the names of many other prominent people – politicians, entrepreneurs, and media personalities – in the context of correspondence, invitations, or contacts.

Photos and records:

photographs with various famous figures have been published, including Bill Clinton and other celebrities who were with Epstein at various events, but this does not automatically confirm participation in crimes;

there are materials indicating frequent contacts of Trump in the 1990s, including his appearance on Epstein's plane passenger lists at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, which contradicts his earlier statements.

Unverified or contradictory claims

Some documents contain claims that have not been verified or may be false, as many of them are materials submitted to the FBI by citizens or sources that are not always confirmed. Without context, this often creates contradictory impressions regarding the role of individuals.

How these files affect Donald Trump

Donald Trump appears in the "files" in various contexts:

in early passenger lists of Epstein's plane;

in the context of connections in the 1990s and early 2000s as an acquaintance or present at the same events;

officially, the US Department of Justice stated that the materials contain no credible evidence of Trump's criminal involvement, and some mentions come from unverified or sensational claims submitted to the FBI earlier, particularly during election campaigns.

Trump himself has commented on these files several times, calling some claims "speculation" and insisting that he did nothing "illegal," although the fact of being a passenger on planes or being present with Epstein earlier may contradict his statements.

In any case, these data are not proof of Trump's criminal behavior – they are only part of a large body of documents that may require further verification and context.

NYT found over 5,000 Trump-related documents in new "Epstein files"

Famous names in the "Epstein files" - who is mentioned?

After the US Department of Justice released over 3 million pages of documents, influential names began to appear in them, not always, but often in the context of contacts, correspondence, or mentions in the materials. It is important to clearly distinguish: a mention does not equal proof of guilt.

Politicians, statesmen, and diplomats:

Donald Trump - the name appears in various contexts and mentions in correspondence or accompanying file materials. This does not mean confirmation of a crime, but his name is present in the documentation;

Bill Clinton - the former US president is mentioned among contacts and communications;

Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) - his correspondence and photographs released with the files caused a new wave of criticism and legal pressure;

Miroslav Lajčák - the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and advisor to the Prime Minister of Slovakia resigned after appearing in correspondence with Epstein, where young women were discussed; he himself said he did not consider it criminal but resigned under political pressure;

Peter Mandelson - the former British minister and diplomat left the Labour Party and effectively retired from politics due to new Epstein materials to avoid further damage to the party's reputation.

Monarchs and members of royal families:

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway - her letters with Epstein appeared in the files, leading to a public admission of "poor judgment" and widespread public outcry in Norway;

Princess Sarah Ferguson - mentioned in several communications with Epstein in accompanying documents.

Business and intellectuals:

Howard Lutnick - a businessman to whom Epstein sent dinner invitations, is mentioned in communications;

Larry Summers - a prominent economist and former high-ranking US official, reduced his participation in public roles and resigned from several boards and positions after mentions of him appeared in correspondence, and also received a lifetime ban from participating in events of one professional association;

Bill Gates – the files contain draft emails from Epstein's account that included absurd and unverified claims about him. Gates' representatives called these materials "absolutely absurd and completely false";

Elon Musk – in public descriptions of the files, he is mentioned among contacts, but there is no confirmed evidence that the correspondence had anything to do with Epstein's criminal activity.

Russia's trace in the "Epstein files"

After the US Department of Justice released a large body of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case, attention was drawn not only to his contacts with well-known politicians or business elites but also to numerous mentions of Russia and the name of President Vladimir Putin.

Some correspondence and documents feature such details:

over 1,000 documents with mentions of Vladimir Putin and almost 10,000 mentions of Moscow in the context of travel, correspondence, and organizational communications;

there are emails discussing planned trips to Russia, including a possible meeting between Epstein and Putin in 2011 and 2014;

the correspondence mentions contacts with diplomats or individuals associated with Russian services.

These mentions, however, are not direct proof of Putin's or Russian special services' involvement in Epstein's crimes – they only show that the topic of Russia appears in a significant portion of the materials.

Theories about "Russian special services operation"

Against the backdrop of the file publication, media and analytical materials appeared, suggesting a more dramatic scenario: that Epstein might have acted not only as a criminal but as part of a so-called "honey trap" or "kompromat operation" for the benefit of Russian intelligence (KGB/FSB) – a mechanism for recruiting influential people through sexual encounters to gather compromising material.

These publications are based on an analysis of a large number of mentions of Moscow and Putin, as well as allegedly indirect details about the recruitment of girls from Russia to attract Western politicians and businessmen.

Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - Bild

Consequences of the file disclosure

Public outcry and political pressure: The publication of such volumes of documents caused a powerful political and public resonance. Politicians from various countries are calling for verification of the data concerning their states and even for launching their own investigations into possible local figures in the files.

Criticism of the US Department of Justice: Even among US lawmakers, there is criticism of the Department of Justice for publishing some files page by page, partially redacted or not in full, although the law required it.

Expanded international reactions: Some countries state that their law enforcement agencies should examine publicly available data to understand whether there are mentions of their citizens or possible crimes in their territories.

The Norwegian case: from private contacts to public political discussion

Particular attention in Europe was drawn to materials concerning Norway. The "Epstein files" revealed documents indicating long-term contacts between Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014, already after he had been publicly convicted in the US for sexual crimes against minors.

This is not about accusations of criminal activity, but about the fact of communication and participation in events organized by Epstein. This very point became key: in Norway, there is traditionally an unwritten social contract according to which the royal family maintains a high level of trust due to its distance from scandals and dubious figures. The appearance of such contacts in the documents of the American investigation disrupted this balance.

Government reaction: unusually harsh tone

The scandal gained particular weight due to the reaction of the Norwegian political elite. The country's Prime Minister publicly stated that the Crown Princess showed "poor judgment," while supporting her for admitting the mistake. For Norway, where the monarch formally stands outside political evaluations, such direct criticism from the head of government is atypical.

This moment became a watershed: the issue moved from the realm of tabloids and private morality into a public political discussion about the royal family's responsibility to society.

After the publication of the files in Norwegian media and analytical columns, questions that were considered marginal a few years ago began to appear more and more frequently: do such scandals undermine the very idea of hereditary monarchy, and can a future queen maintain unconditional public trust?

It is important to clarify: an official process of renouncing the monarchy in Norway has not been initiated, and none of the leading parliamentary parties have yet introduced relevant initiatives. Public opinion polls show that the majority of Norwegians still support the monarchy as a form of government.

However, the very fact that the question of a possible renunciation of the monarchy has even begun to be seriously discussed by the media and expert circles is indicative. A few years ago, such a discussion seemed unthinkable.

Real resignations and loss of positions due to the "Epstein files"

Miroslav Lajčák, Slovakia's national security advisor and former foreign minister, resigned after his correspondence with Epstein appeared in the files. Although Lajčák himself denied any wrongdoing and called the letters "innocent, unserious," he left his post to reduce pressure on the government and avoid political scandal.

Peter Mandelson - an influential British politician, former minister, and diplomat - resigned from the Labour Party. New materials from the "files" showed his closer contacts with Epstein than previously acknowledged, including financial transactions and emails. He stated that he did not want to create additional problems for the party and agreed to leave political activity.

This was reportedly done "to avoid further embarrassment" for the party and political pressure from the opposition.

A high-ranking Swedish official, head of the representation to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), resigned after mentions of her contacts with Epstein appeared in the released files. This confirms that the effect of the publications extends beyond US domestic politics and affects international organizations.

Broader context: crisis of trust in elites

The Norwegian example well illustrates the broader effect of the "Epstein files." This is not about legal consequences for specific individuals, but about a structural crisis of trust in elite networks that have existed for decades outside public scrutiny.

That is why the publication of millions of pages of documents has become a catalyst not only for criminal-legal but also for political and moral debates. In democratic societies, the question is increasingly being raised: can institutions based on privilege and heredity maintain legitimacy in a world where transparency is becoming a basic requirement?

This makes the "Epstein files" a unique case in modern politics – when an archive of documents, without a formal "list of culprits," is already changing the balance of power, undermining the legitimacy of institutions, and forcing elites to publicly account for connections that previously remained in the shadows. In this sense, the consequences of the file publication may prove no less significant than any future court decisions.