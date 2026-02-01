$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
06:56 AM • 6490 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 24175 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 42669 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 31413 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 30722 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 25506 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16011 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13801 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7672 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 12071 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−15°
3m/s
74%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 14628 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 11059 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk directionVideoFebruary 1, 01:31 AM • 8378 views
ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from RussiaFebruary 1, 02:39 AM • 5416 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhoto05:39 AM • 7380 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 43645 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 72874 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 52032 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 57748 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 59628 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 3154 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 23321 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 26498 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 29653 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 30506 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Hill

Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

According to Bild, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein may have brought women from Russia to the US for "honey traps" for politicians. The new "Epstein files" contain thousands of references related to Russia, including Putin's name.

Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - Bild

The late American financier Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a large-scale special operation by Russian special services. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

According to the publication, he allegedly brought young women from Russia to the United States to set up "honey traps" for politicians, billionaires, and members of royal families, and photos and videos then ended up with the FSB.

The new so-called "Epstein files" contain thousands of mentions related to Russia: thus, dictator Vladimir Putin appears more than a thousand times, Moscow - almost ten thousand. In correspondence, Epstein, according to media reports, boasted of direct access to the Kremlin even after his 2008 conviction.

In one of the letters from 2010, he asked whether he should "connect Putin's friend" to resolve a visa issue, and also mentioned allegedly planned meetings with Putin in 2011. There is no confirmation that such meetings actually took place

 - the publication states.

Recall

The US Department of Justice published over three million pages of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, which mention US President Donald Trump. In particular, it concerns accusations against the head of the White House of sexual harassment of a minor.

In addition, the new files released by the US Department of Justice contain emails from Jeffrey Epstein in which he makes claims about Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who allegedly contracted a venereal disease after liaisons with Russian women.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Bill Gates
Bild
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Microsoft