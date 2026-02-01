The late American financier Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a large-scale special operation by Russian special services. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

According to the publication, he allegedly brought young women from Russia to the United States to set up "honey traps" for politicians, billionaires, and members of royal families, and photos and videos then ended up with the FSB.

The new so-called "Epstein files" contain thousands of mentions related to Russia: thus, dictator Vladimir Putin appears more than a thousand times, Moscow - almost ten thousand. In correspondence, Epstein, according to media reports, boasted of direct access to the Kremlin even after his 2008 conviction.

In one of the letters from 2010, he asked whether he should "connect Putin's friend" to resolve a visa issue, and also mentioned allegedly planned meetings with Putin in 2011. There is no confirmation that such meetings actually took place - the publication states.

Recall

The US Department of Justice published over three million pages of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, which mention US President Donald Trump. In particular, it concerns accusations against the head of the White House of sexual harassment of a minor.

In addition, the new files released by the US Department of Justice contain emails from Jeffrey Epstein in which he makes claims about Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who allegedly contracted a venereal disease after liaisons with Russian women.