NYT found over 5,000 Trump-related documents in new "Epstein files"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2432 views

The New York Times found over 5,300 documents referencing US President Donald Trump and those associated with him in the released "Epstein files."

NYT found over 5,000 Trump-related documents in new "Epstein files"

The New York Times found more than 5,300 documents with references to US President Donald Trump and those associated with him in the newly released "Epstein files," including "obscene and unverified allegations," as well as documents that have already been made public, NYT reports, writes UNN.

Details

The documents reportedly abound with references to Trump, who was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein until the early 2000s. Although Trump has repeatedly downplayed the significance of this relationship. Trump denies any wrongdoing related to convicted sex offender Epstein.

Using its own search tool, The New York Times "found more than 5,300 documents containing more than 38,000 mentions of Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and other related words and phrases in the latest batch of emails, government documents, videos, and other records" released by the US Department of Justice. Previous parts of the "Epstein files" that the department released late last year contained another 130 files with mentions related to Trump, the publication writes.

Many of the documents published on Friday that mention Trump are news articles and other publicly available materials that ended up in Epstein's inbox. None of these documents contain any direct communication between Trump and Epstein (few of the documents date back to the early 2000s, when the two men were friends), the publication writes.

New "Epstein files" reveal "breadth of orbit" of connections with influential figures - Politico31.01.26, 14:37 • 3620 views

