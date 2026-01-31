New "Epstein files" reveal "breadth of orbit" of connections with influential figures - Politico

Three million pages published Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding investigative materials related to Jeffrey Epstein contain many details about his connections to the most influential figures in politics, technology, and world affairs, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The documents shed new light on the depth of connections between the convicted sex offender and figures such as Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, and world leaders. In particular, the documents contain extensive conversations with Bannon as he conducted a political influence campaign across Europe, and numerous attempts — "unrequited" — to offer his services to Musk, the publication writes.

And the documents add new significance to previous evidence that Epstein wielded extraordinary influence for many years — even as the investigation into his case of trafficking young girls intensified, the publication notes.

Documents previously released by the U.S. Department of Justice show that Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, advised and maintained ties with prominent leaders in Europe, including Russian government officials. He dined with Hollywood elite, CEOs, and government officials, often inviting them to his home and infamous island. And he used a network of connections with prominent Washington figures to also influence the Trump White House.

The publication analyzes some of the information regarding "Epstein's orbit" from over three million pages published by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.

Epstein tries to arrange a meeting with Elon Musk

The story of Musk and Epstein appears to be one of the late convicted sex offender's failed attempts to meet the billionaire tech magnate. Emails from 2012 to 2014 show Epstein trying and failing to meet Musk, with the latter citing scheduling conflicts and logistical complications. The correspondence does not reflect any actual in-person meetings between them.

Musk's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this correspondence. Musk was one of the most prominent proponents of the release of the Epstein documents last summer.

"Sorry we didn't meet," Epstein wrote to Musk on New Year's Day 2013. When he invited Musk to meet him on the island of St. Thomas, Musk replied, "The logistics won't work this time."

In April 2013, Musk wrote to Epstein that he had no clear plans to come to the East Coast, after which Epstein tried to sweeten the invitation by mentioning a dinner with Woody Allen. When Epstein later that month contacted Musk to see if his schedule had cleared, Musk simply replied "no."

They had few meaningful exchanges. In October 2012, Epstein mentioned Musk's brother and a "new romance" he was having. "The world needs more romance," Musk replied. Musk also told Epstein that he prefers to sleep 6.5 hours a night for optimal performance.

This, the publication writes, marked the warmest exchanges between Musk and Epstein. In November 2012, he asked Epstein about attending the "craziest party" on the island that year. A month later, Musk again suggested having fun, but expressed concerns that Epstein's island would be too "quiet" a place.

Epstein Files: Elon Musk planned a trip to the "island of debauchery"

"I've been working to the point of madness this year, so as soon as my kids are home after Christmas, I'm really looking forward to immersing myself in the party atmosphere in St. Barth's or somewhere else and relaxing," Musk wrote.

Epstein, referring to his then-wife Talulah Riley, replied that "the proportion on my island might make Talulah uncomfortable." "For Talulah, the proportion is not a problem," Musk replied.

The documents also state that in February 2013, Musk offered to meet Epstein at the SpaceX rocket factory near Long Beach, California. Epstein also declined a meeting during the 2013 holiday season.

Epstein's relations with world leaders

The newly released documents also shed light on Epstein's extensive connections with foreign leaders — ambassadors, government ministers, former heads of state, and international intermediaries, especially in Europe and the Middle East.

Epstein used his connections to arrange meetings for people like Bannon with European leaders. He joked with Slovak politician Miroslav Lajčák about women while discussing Lajčák's meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also scheduled meetings by email with Thorbjørn Jagland, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Lajčák did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Council of Europe previously declined to comment on reports of Jagland's ties to Epstein. Former Norwegian Prime Minister Jagland previously told Norwegian public broadcaster: "I categorically distance myself from everything that has become known about Jeffrey Epstein's personal life."

Epstein's contact with Lutnick

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick contacted Epstein by email about a visit to the convicted sex offender's Caribbean compound in 2012, according to documents released Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Lutnick had previously denied spending time with Epstein after approximately 2005. But the correspondence between them reflects a closer relationship between them than previously believed, contradicting Lutnick's claim that they no longer communicated after that point.

The U.S. Department of Commerce stated that Lutnick had "limited communication" with Epstein.

"This is nothing more than a failed attempt by the mainstream media to distract from the administration's achievements, including securing trillions of dollars in investment, striking historic trade deals, and fighting for American workers," the statement said. "Secretary Lutnick had limited communication with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife and was never accused of wrongdoing."

When asked about the emails, Lutnick told The New York Times on Friday: "I spent 'zero' time with him," and then hung up.

The newly revealed encounter with Epstein contradicts Lutnick's recollections of his relationship with Epstein, the publication writes. Lutnick told the New York Post that he had previously lived next door to Epstein in New York in 2005. After being invited over, Lutnick said he and his wife noticed a massage table in Epstein's home, where Epstein said he received a "proper kind of massage" daily.

"My wife and I decided I would never be in the same room with that disgusting person again," Lutnick said in October, recalling the visit to Epstein. "So I was never in a room with him for socializing, for business, or even for charity. If that guy was there, I wouldn't go, because he's disgusting."

Steve Bannon's ties to Epstein

Epstein's connection to Bannon, the conservative political strategist, is well-documented, but a new batch of documents suggests that the relationship between the two men was deeper, friendlier, and broader than previously believed, the publication writes.

The documents contained thousands of text messages between the two men, especially in 2018 and 2019, after Bannon left the Trump White House under difficult circumstances.

"They also mocked Trump — Epstein joked that Trump should be called a 're grifter' rather than a 'regifter,' and Bannon on other occasions used the nickname 'stable genius' for the president and joked that Trump was 'out of gas,' referring to an Axios report about his schedule," the publication notes.

New Epstein files claim Bill Gates contracted an STD after encounters with Russian women