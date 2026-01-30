New files released by the US Department of Justice contain emails from Jeffrey Epstein in which he makes claims about Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who allegedly contracted a venereal disease after liaisons with Russian women. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

"Bill Gates contracted a sexually transmitted infection after sex with Russian girls," the documents say.

It is noted that on July 18, 2013, Epstein sent a memo containing several shocking accusations against the Microsoft founder.

"To add insult to injury, you are begging me to delete emails about your STD, your request for me to provide you with antibiotics that you can secretly give to Melinda, and a description of your penis," the email reads.

That same morning at 1:03 AM, Epstein sent himself another email announcing his resignation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Epstein never worked for the foundation, so it is believed that he wrote this email on behalf of another person. He wrote: "I found myself embroiled in a serious family dispute between Melinda and Bill."

"As his right-hand man, I was asked and mistakenly agreed to participate in things that ranged from morally unacceptable to ethically incorrect, and I was repeatedly asked to do things that approach and potentially cross the line of illegality. From helping Bill get medicine to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illegal trust funds with married women," he continued," the letter says.

These claims have not been verified but come amid the latest leak of Epstein documents from the Department of Justice.

The leading federal prosecutor's office in the US is fully absorbed in the task of reviewing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, citing four people familiar with the situation and based on internal memos.