New Epstein files claim Bill Gates contracted an STD after encounters with Russian women

$42.850.08
51.240.01
ukenru
06:51 PM • 5608 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 10544 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 12940 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 11121 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 13340 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 16080 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 18178 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 19865 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21095 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25159 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
4.4m/s
80%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 20826 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 22483 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 12817 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 18175 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 11883 views
Publications
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 12940 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 12052 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 18463 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 22785 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 80626 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 306:42 PM • 3640 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideo06:12 PM • 3902 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 4730 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 8054 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 13028 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Series

New Epstein files claim Bill Gates contracted an STD after encounters with Russian women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

New US Department of Justice files reveal Jeffrey Epstein's emails, in which he accuses Bill Gates of contracting an STD after encounters with Russian women. Epstein also wrote about his resignation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, although he never worked there.

New Epstein files claim Bill Gates contracted an STD after encounters with Russian women

New files released by the US Department of Justice contain emails from Jeffrey Epstein in which he makes claims about Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who allegedly contracted a venereal disease after liaisons with Russian women. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN

"Bill Gates contracted a sexually transmitted infection after sex with Russian girls," the documents say.

It is noted that on July 18, 2013, Epstein sent a memo containing several shocking accusations against the Microsoft founder.

"To add insult to injury, you are begging me to delete emails about your STD, your request for me to provide you with antibiotics that you can secretly give to Melinda, and a description of your penis," the email reads.

That same morning at 1:03 AM, Epstein sent himself another email announcing his resignation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Epstein never worked for the foundation, so it is believed that he wrote this email on behalf of another person. He wrote: "I found myself embroiled in a serious family dispute between Melinda and Bill." 

"As his right-hand man, I was asked and mistakenly agreed to participate in things that ranged from morally unacceptable to ethically incorrect, and I was repeatedly asked to do things that approach and potentially cross the line of illegality. From helping Bill get medicine to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illegal trust funds with married women," he continued," the letter says. 

These claims have not been verified but come amid the latest leak of Epstein documents from the Department of Justice.

Recall 

The leading federal prosecutor's office in the US is fully absorbed in the task of reviewing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, citing four people familiar with the situation and based on internal memos. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
The Daily Telegraph
United States Department of Justice
Bill Gates
Microsoft