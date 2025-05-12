National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko remains in office and continues his work - NGU

The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko, has not been removed from his duties. This was stated by the National Guard of Ukraine, reports UNN.

In order to avoid the spread of inaccurate information from unofficial sources, we inform that the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko, has not been removed from his duties. He continues to perform his duties and assigned tasks in normal mode - the statement reads.

Details

On May 10, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that six officials of the leading unit of the logistics department of the Main Department of the National Guard were suspended from their positions.

NABU detectives came with searches to the house of:

• Commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko;

• Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Serhiy Grytsenko;

• Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Mykola Modlinskyi;

• Deputy Director of the Logistics Department - Head of the Department of Automotive and Armored Vehicles of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Oleksandr Kalatynets;

• Head of the Quartering and Capital Construction Department, Colonel Denys Ganaz;

• Head of the Central Base of Production and Technological комплекktation of the NGU (Kyiv), Colonel Volodymyr Fedorovskyi.

Let us remind you

A Kyiv company supplied the National Guard with defective military uniforms worth more than UAH 28 million. The SBU exposed two founders of the company who supplied substandard military uniforms for the National Guard. The defendants shipped 30,000 pieces of clothing with substandard accessories.