National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko remains in office and continues his work - NGU

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6654 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10464 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15271 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18289 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22840 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30507 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31715 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64224 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33742 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36612 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6654 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64224 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79962 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74073 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96355 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50566 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36179 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43027 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123563 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70904 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko remains in office and continues his work - NGU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko has not been removed from the post of Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine. He continues to perform his duties as usual.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko remains in office and continues his work - NGU

The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko, has not been removed from his duties. This was stated by the National Guard of Ukraine, reports UNN.

In order to avoid the spread of inaccurate information from unofficial sources, we inform that the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko, has not been removed from his duties. He continues to perform his duties and assigned tasks in normal mode

- the statement reads.

Details

On May 10, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that six officials of the leading unit of the logistics department of the Main Department of the National Guard were suspended from their positions.

NABU detectives came with searches to the house of:

• Commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko;

• Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Serhiy Grytsenko;

• Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Mykola Modlinskyi;

• Deputy Director of the Logistics Department - Head of the Department of Automotive and Armored Vehicles of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Oleksandr Kalatynets;

• Head of the Quartering and Capital Construction Department, Colonel Denys Ganaz;

• Head of the Central Base of Production and Technological комплекktation of the NGU (Kyiv), Colonel Volodymyr Fedorovskyi.

Let us remind you

A Kyiv company supplied the National Guard with defective military uniforms worth more than UAH 28 million. The SBU exposed two founders of the company who supplied substandard military uniforms for the National Guard. The defendants shipped 30,000 pieces of clothing with substandard accessories.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyPolitics
National Guard of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.71
Bitcoin
$104,306.10
S&P 500
$5,805.50
Tesla
$315.03
Газ TTF
$36.00
Золото
$3,244.46
Ethereum
$2,559.07