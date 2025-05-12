The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast 420 times between May 8th and 11th - RMA

For 4 days, from May 8 to May 11, Russia shelled Sumy region 420 times. Four people died and eight more were injured. Infrastructure suffered significant damage, reports UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The enemy is deliberately attacking energy facilities in the Sumy region. As a result of Russian strikes, about 3,700 subscribers in the Vorozhbyansk and Bilopolska communities were left without electricity. Energy workers promptly restored power supply.

On May 12, in the morning, an enemy UAV hit a car of JSC "Sumyoblenergo" near Sumy. A team of energy workers went there to clear the routes of overhead lines.

As a result of the impact, a 44-year-old employee of JSC "Sumyoblenergo" who was in the car died. The man worked as an energy worker for 22 years. Last year he was awarded a letter of gratitude from the Ministry of Energy.

Later, the occupiers again attacked the Sumy community with a drone. A 55-year-old man was injured on the territory of the Stetskivskyi district.

The Russians shelled the Sumy, Shostka and Konotop districts the most. More than 50 private houses were damaged, including a three-story residential building, dozens of business facilities, a shop, cars, and critical infrastructure.

The evacuation of the population from the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities continues. Since May 5, almost 1,200 people have been evacuated from there. In total, more than 86,000 residents are subject to evacuation in the region, 58% have already been evacuated.

Due to increased shelling, the authorities are preparing a mandatory evacuation from the village of Nova Sloboda, where approximately 300 people live, including 26 children.

