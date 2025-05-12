The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast 420 times between May 8th and 11th - RMA

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6670 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10472 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15277 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18295 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22846 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30511 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31719 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64231 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33743 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36612 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6670 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64231 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79971 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74077 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96362 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50579 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36184 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43030 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123564 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70905 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast 420 times between May 8th and 11th - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

Over 4 days, Russia shelled Sumy Oblast 420 times, resulting in deaths and injuries. More than 50 houses, businesses, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast 420 times between May 8th and 11th - RMA

For 4 days, from May 8 to May 11, Russia shelled Sumy region 420 times. Four people died and eight more were injured. Infrastructure suffered significant damage, reports UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

The enemy is deliberately attacking energy facilities in the Sumy region. As a result of Russian strikes, about 3,700 subscribers in the Vorozhbyansk and Bilopolska communities were left without electricity. Energy workers promptly restored power supply.

On May 12, in the morning, an enemy UAV hit a car of JSC "Sumyoblenergo" near Sumy. A team of energy workers went there to clear the routes of overhead lines.

As a result of the impact, a 44-year-old employee of JSC "Sumyoblenergo" who was in the car died. The man worked as an energy worker for 22 years. Last year he was awarded a letter of gratitude from the Ministry of Energy.

russia attacked the Kharkiv region: there are casualties among civilians10.05.25, 23:51 • 7606 views

Later, the occupiers again attacked the Sumy community with a drone. A 55-year-old man was injured on the territory of the Stetskivskyi district.

The Russians shelled the Sumy, Shostka and Konotop districts the most. More than 50 private houses were damaged, including a three-story residential building, dozens of business facilities, a shop, cars, and critical infrastructure.

The evacuation of the population from the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities continues. Since May 5, almost 1,200 people have been evacuated from there. In total, more than 86,000 residents are subject to evacuation in the region, 58% have already been evacuated.

Due to increased shelling, the authorities are preparing a mandatory evacuation from the village of Nova Sloboda, where approximately 300 people live, including 26 children.

Let us remind you

Russia shelled Sumy region almost 200 times in two days of feigned "truce": three dead, seven wounded.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Sums
Brent
$65.71
Bitcoin
$104,306.10
S&P 500
$5,805.50
Tesla
$315.03
Газ TTF
$36.00
Золото
$3,244.46
Ethereum
$2,559.07