Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 9864 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 18497 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 24735 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 40190 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 65723 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 50521 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 66261 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72066 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63309 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65824 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

russia attacked the Kharkiv region: there are casualties among civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

On May 10, Russian troops launched air strikes on Kupyansk and hit Blahodatne with an FPV drone. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured, they have an acute reaction to stress.

russia attacked the Kharkiv region: there are casualties among civilians

On Saturday, May 10, the Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk and the village of Blahodativka in the Kharkiv region, injuring civilians. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, on May 10, starting at 15:30, Russian troops launched a series of airstrikes on Kupyansk. Residential buildings and a car were damaged in the city

- the statement reads.

As a result of one of the CABs hitting, two civilians were injured: a 52-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman suffered an acute reaction to stress.

In addition, at about 18:50, the Russian Armed Forces struck the village of Blahodativka, Kupyansk district, with an FPV drone. A hit was recorded near a residential building. A 69-year-old woman suffered acute shock.

Let us remind you

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are suspended for this period, the Kremlin said. They called Putin's "truce" on May 9 a "test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council stated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is spreading false accusations against Ukraine for violating the truce. In fact, the Russian Federation is violating its own "truce" by hitting civilians in the Kharkiv region with drones, launching air strikes on the Sumy region and attacking the front.

Two dead and two wounded: the consequences of Russian aggression in Donetsk region during the "ceasefire"10.05.25, 12:58 • 3158 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kupyansk
