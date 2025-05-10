russia attacked the Kharkiv region: there are casualties among civilians

On Saturday, May 10, the Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk and the village of Blahodativka in the Kharkiv region, injuring civilians. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, on May 10, starting at 15:30, Russian troops launched a series of airstrikes on Kupyansk. Residential buildings and a car were damaged in the city - the statement reads.

As a result of one of the CABs hitting, two civilians were injured: a 52-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman suffered an acute reaction to stress.

In addition, at about 18:50, the Russian Armed Forces struck the village of Blahodativka, Kupyansk district, with an FPV drone. A hit was recorded near a residential building. A 69-year-old woman suffered acute shock.

Let us remind you

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are suspended for this period, the Kremlin said. They called Putin's "truce" on May 9 a "test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council stated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is spreading false accusations against Ukraine for violating the truce. In fact, the Russian Federation is violating its own "truce" by hitting civilians in the Kharkiv region with drones, launching air strikes on the Sumy region and attacking the front.

Two dead and two wounded: the consequences of Russian aggression in Donetsk region during the "ceasefire"