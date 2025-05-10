Two dead and two wounded: the consequences of Russian aggression in Donetsk region during the "ceasefire"

Over the past day, more than 2.3 thousand enemy shellings were recorded along the front line and in the residential sector of the Donetsk region. As a result, two people died and two more were injured. 12 civilian objects were damaged. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Over the past day, the police recorded 2,390 enemy shellings along the front line and in the residential sector. 7 settlements were under attack: the cities of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Siversk, the villages of Mykolaypillya, Nelipivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Rivne. 12 civilian objects were damaged, including 10 residential buildings - the message says.

It is reported that the occupiers struck Siversk with artillery - they killed a person and destroyed a private house. In Rivne, Myrnohrad community, a civilian died as a result of an enemy drone attack.

Kostiantynivka was under attack by drones and artillery - a person was injured, 2 apartment buildings and 3 private houses were destroyed. In Mykolaypillya, a civilian was injured as a result of a Lancet UAV hitting, and a car was damaged.

The police and the SBU have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Sumy region: during the "truce" the Russians shelled 33 settlements, there is a victim