Two dead and two wounded: the consequences of Russian aggression in Donetsk region during the "ceasefire"

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump
10:49 AM • 2230 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 12461 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 31049 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 55366 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 46017 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 64264 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70524 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62937 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65593 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70267 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
37%
749mm
Popular news

Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation against India

May 10, 02:07 AM • 4716 views

8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

May 10, 02:36 AM • 12456 views

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

May 10, 03:38 AM • 16494 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 11843 views

SBU special agent Loif was dismissed from his post after an investigation by journalists

06:33 AM • 6326 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 11919 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 125639 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 139287 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 122713 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 184261 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 356 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 55366 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 40905 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 48083 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 56792 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

Two dead and two wounded: the consequences of Russian aggression in Donetsk region during the "ceasefire"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

During the day, 2,390 enemy shellings were recorded along the front line and in the residential sector of Donetsk region. Two people were killed, two were wounded, and 12 civilian objects were damaged.

Two dead and two wounded: the consequences of Russian aggression in Donetsk region during the "ceasefire"

Over the past day, more than 2.3 thousand enemy shellings were recorded along the front line and in the residential sector of the Donetsk region. As a result, two people died and two more were injured. 12 civilian objects were damaged. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Over the past day, the police recorded 2,390 enemy shellings along the front line and in the residential sector. 7 settlements were under attack: the cities of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Siversk, the villages of Mykolaypillya, Nelipivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Rivne. 12 civilian objects were damaged, including 10 residential buildings 

- the message says.

It is reported that the occupiers struck Siversk with artillery - they killed a person and destroyed a private house. In Rivne, Myrnohrad community, a civilian died as a result of an enemy drone attack.

Kostiantynivka was under attack by drones and artillery - a person was injured, 2 apartment buildings and 3 private houses were destroyed. In Mykolaypillya, a civilian was injured as a result of a Lancet UAV hitting, and a car was damaged.

The police and the SBU have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Sumy region: during the "truce" the Russians shelled 33 settlements, there is a victim10.05.25, 11:08 • 1876 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,604.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,397.17