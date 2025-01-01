Moldavian TPP halted electricity supplies and switched to coal

The Moldavskaya TPP, located in Transnistria, has stopped supplying electricity to the right bank of the Dniester and switched to reserve coal fuel, reports UNN citing point.md.

According to media reports, the Donetsk coal reserves, which allow the station's two power units to operate, will be sufficient for 50 days.

During this period, the station will produce electricity for humanitarian needs and to supply enterprises responsible for the food security of Transnistria. Electricity will be supplied to residential houses, social institutions, food producing enterprises, and organizations that ensure citizens' livelihoods.

Ukraine stops transit of Russian gas: Europe's reaction

The so-called Transnistrian authorities stated that they had taken measures to minimize negative consequences and to maintain normal conditions for the life of the population and the work of the region's infrastructure in the conditions of gas supply interruption.

State-owned Energocom earlier said that after the cessation of electricity supplies from the Moldovan TPP, which provides a significant part of the needs of the right bank of the Dniester, the deficit will be covered by increasing local production and importing electricity from Romania.

Recall

Authorities in Moldova's separatist Transnistria region on Sunday cut off gas supplies to several institutions amid a deal to transit Russian gas through Ukraine is set to expire at the end of the year.

Zelenskyy on stopping Russian gas transit: common task is to support Moldova