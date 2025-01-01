ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelenskyy on stopping Russian gas transit: common task is to support Moldova

Zelenskyy on stopping Russian gas transit: common task is to support Moldova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 34174 views

President Zelenskyy commented on the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, calling it a defeat for Moscow. He emphasized the successful adaptation of most European countries and the need to support Moldova.

Commenting on the termination of Russian gas transit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that most European countries have successfully adapted to such changes. Today, the common task is to support Moldova in its energy transformation. It is also necessary to withstand the hysteria of some European politicians who prefer mafia schemes with Moscow to transparent energy policy, UNN reports.

When Putin was given power in Russia more than 25 years ago, the annual gas pumping through Ukraine to Europe was 130+ billion cubic meters. Today, the transit of Russian gas is 0. This is one of the biggest defeats of Moscow 

- Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that the transformation of energy into a weapon and cynical energy blackmail of partners is what deprived Russia of the most attractive and geographically accessible market.

"Given the circumstances, the vast majority of European countries have successfully adapted to such changes. Today, our common task is to support Moldova in its energy transformation. We also have to withstand the hysteria of some European politicians who prefer mafia schemes with Moscow to transparent energy policy," Zelenskyy said.

The President also said that he hopes to increase the supply of American gas to Europe, as President Trump has already said.

"Cooperation and maximum offers from market partners will make it possible to make prices more comfortable. The more gas there is on the market from Europe's true partners, the sooner the last negative consequences of Europe's energy dependence on Russia will be overcome," Zelensky wrote.

Ukraine stops transit of Russian gas: Europe's reaction

Addendum

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

Gazprom saidthat on January 1, the Russian company Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine due to the completion of the transit agreement.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko reportedthat the Ukrainian gas system is ready to function without Russian gas transit, and Ukrainians will not feel the stoppage of Russian gas transportation.

In response to these developments, Moldova introduced a state of emergency in the energy sector in mid-December due to the possible consequences of the suspension of gas transit. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy Politics

