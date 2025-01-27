ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65324 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88429 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109167 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128901 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103302 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133453 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103710 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116963 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Moldova will provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas on loan

Moldova will provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas on loan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29398 views

Chisinau will provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system. The EU will allocate 30 million euros to purchase gas for electricity generation in the region.

Chisinau will provide Transnistria 3 million cubic meters of gas in debt to maintain pressure in the system. This was announced by Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean at a press conference, reports UNN citing NewsMaker.

I would like to address our fellow citizens from the Left Bank. The Right Bank will help you today - 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system,

- Rechan stated.

In addition, the prime minister announced that the European Union will provide 30 million euros  for the purchase of natural gas, which will be used to produce electricity at the Moldovan TPP for the Right Bank at “pre-crisis prices” and to meet the needs of the Transnistrian region from February 1 to 10.

In parallel, the Moldovan government and the EU are working on a two-year aid package to strengthen the energy sustainability of the entire country. In essence, the EU is coming to Moldova's aid again. And these are not just words. The EU is providing real help: heat, light, security for all of us. Chisinau has done everything possible to get gas supplies resumed, and today's decision clearly demonstrates that problems not created by us can be solved through joint efforts,

- Rechan reported.

Supplement

On 1 January, Ukraine officially stopped the transportation of Russian gas through its own gas transportation system.

Moldova received Russian gas under a contract with Gazprom, which is valid until November 2026. Since the fall of 2022, Gazprom has limited gas supplies to 5.7 million cubic meters per day. As a result, all Russian gas went to Transnistria, where it was used to generate electricity at the Moldavian TPP and for household needs. At the same time, the Right Bank purchased up to 70% of the electricity consumed from MoldGRES, the price of which was much lower than the market price.

After Russian gas supplies were cut off, Chisinau started buying electricity on European exchanges. As a consequence, electricity, heating and gas tariffs soared on the Right Bank. On the Left Bank, the situation is more critical: heating was cut off there, electricity blackouts began, and almost all industrial enterprises, except those producing food, were shut down.

Earlier UNN wrotethat due to the interruption of Russian gas supplies, the energy deficit in Transnistria reached 30%. Moldova offered Tiraspol alternative options to purchase gas, but received no response.

The European Commission urged Transnistria to stop blocking Moldova's proposals on alternative energy sources. The region was left without heating after rf cut off gas supplies due to the end of the transit agreement.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated days ago that Chisinau is ready to provide assistance to Transdniestria to overcome the energy crisis. She noted the possibility of financial assistance, but only after the withdrawal of the Russian army and the replacement of the peacekeeping mission with a civilian mission under UN or EU protection.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
prydnistroviaTransnistria
united-nationsUnited Nations
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

