Centralized heating and hot water supply was cut off in Transnistria

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63919 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129687 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137141 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135440 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111115 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166048 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Centralized heating and hot water supply was cut off in Transnistria

Centralized heating and hot water supply was cut off in Transnistria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25017 views

From January 1, 2025, the supply of heat and hot water in Transnistria is stopped due to the interruption of Russian gas supplies. The shutdown will affect all facilities, except for medical institutions with stationary stay.

Since January 1 in Transnistria disconnected centralized heating and hot water supply due to the cessation of Russian gas supply. This was reported by Tirasteploenergo, reports UNN.

“Due to the temporary cessation of gas supply to the heat generating facilities of the enterprise, from January 1, 2025 from 7:00 a.m. the supply of thermal energy for heating and hot water supply to the population, budgetary institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, except for medical institutions with stationary stay of citizens of the Ministry of Health (so called - ed.) of the Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic, institutions with stationary stay of citizens of the Ministry of Social Protection and Labor of the Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic will be stopped.

Context

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interest of national security.

In Gazprom said that since January 1, the Russian company Gazprom has stopped supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine due to the end of the transit agreement. 

Energy Minister German Galushchenko reported that the Ukrainian gas system is ready to function without the transit of Russian gas, and Ukrainians will not feel the stoppage of transportation of Russian blue fuel.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
prydnistroviaTransnistria
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

