Centralized heating and hot water supply was cut off in Transnistria

Since January 1 in Transnistria disconnected centralized heating and hot water supply due to the cessation of Russian gas supply. This was reported by Tirasteploenergo, reports UNN.

“Due to the temporary cessation of gas supply to the heat generating facilities of the enterprise, from January 1, 2025 from 7:00 a.m. the supply of thermal energy for heating and hot water supply to the population, budgetary institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, except for medical institutions with stationary stay of citizens of the Ministry of Health (so called - ed.) of the Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic, institutions with stationary stay of citizens of the Ministry of Social Protection and Labor of the Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic will be stopped.

Context

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interest of national security.

In Gazprom said that since January 1, the Russian company Gazprom has stopped supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine due to the end of the transit agreement.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko reported that the Ukrainian gas system is ready to function without the transit of Russian gas, and Ukrainians will not feel the stoppage of transportation of Russian blue fuel.