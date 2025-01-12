Ukrainian rescuers are ready to help the United States in the fight against forest fires. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

According to the Head of State, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was instructed to ensure the participation of Ukrainian firefighters in the elimination of large-scale forest fires in California. Currently, 150 specialists have been trained for this mission, capable of responding to the most difficult challenges. The Ukrainian side has already informed its American colleagues about its initiative, and the relevant organizational issues are being worked out.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to support Moldova in resolving the humanitarian crisis that has arisen in the Transnistrian region due to the deliberate actions of the terrorist country. He added that Ukrainians are ready to provide coal supplies to meet the urgent needs of the population. However, the situation remains uncertain due to the position of those who actually control Transnistria.

Ukraine emphasizes that its actions are aimed at supporting the civilian population, and thus demonstrates its full readiness to take quick and effective steps if assistance is approved.

