Large-scale fires in Los Angeles: the fire is moving east, 150 thousand people have fled their homes

In the United States, the fire is actively moving eastward, threatening the Mandeville Canyon area and approaching one of the city's key highways, the Los Angeles 405. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

In the Los Angeles area, powerful wildfires continue, which have already caused significant damage and forced thousands of people to flee their homes. The Pacific Palisades neighborhood has suffered the most, with thousands of buildings destroyed.

The mandatory evacuation zones have already been expanded to include such areas as Brentwood, Bel Air, Encino, and West Los Angeles. More than 150,000 people have been forced to evacuate, and tens of thousands more are preparing to leave.

As of today, six separate fires have been recorded in the region, which have already destroyed more than 15,000 hectares. The victims of the disaster are 11 people, and another 13 are missing.

Although temporary wind relief has made it easier to fight the fire, forecasts indicate that windy weather will increase early next week, increasing the risk of new outbreaks and making the job of firefighters more difficult.

Rescue services are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the fire and help the victims in the evacuation zones.

