Moldovan President tells under what conditions financial support for Transnistria is possible

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102849 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111113 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113661 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135796 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104625 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138373 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103865 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113506 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117035 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123178 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82356 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118346 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56322 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60485 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102840 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135792 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159013 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38882 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60485 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118346 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123178 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141297 views
Moldovan President tells under what conditions financial support for Transnistria is possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35390 views

Maia Sandu announced her readiness to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Transnistria to overcome the energy crisis.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Chisinau is ready to help Transnistria overcome the energy crisis. She noted the possibility of financial assistance, but only after the withdrawal of the Russian army and the replacement of the peacekeeping mission with a civilian mission under the protection of the UN or the EU. This was reported by Newsmaker, UNN wrote.

Details 

According to media reports, Sandu noted that financial support for the Transnistrian region is possible with the assistance of development partners.

"We are ready to provide financial assistance to the Left Bank with the support of donors - this is very important to note -. But this will be possible only after the Russian army withdraws and the peacekeeping mission is replaced by a civilian mission under the auspices of the UN or the EU. These are the main conditions under which we can come and provide substantial assistance. I repeat, this assistance must come from our development partners, because we are still in a difficult financial situation," Sandu emphasized. 

She also noted that Chisinau is ready to provide Transnistria with generators or medical aid .

"We are repeating our offer, including the assistance we can provide: generators, medical aid, medicines - everything that people need during this period," the Moldovan president added.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies, the energy deficit in Transnistria reached 30%. Moldova offered Tiraspol alternative options for purchasing gas, but received no response.

The European Commission called on Transnistria to stop blocking Moldova's proposals for alternative energy sources. The region was left without heating after Russian gas supplies were cut off due to the end of the transit agreement.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
prydnistroviaTransnistria
united-nationsUnited Nations
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
european-unionEuropean Union
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising