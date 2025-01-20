Moldovan President tells under what conditions financial support for Transnistria is possible

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Chisinau is ready to help Transnistria overcome the energy crisis. She noted the possibility of financial assistance, but only after the withdrawal of the Russian army and the replacement of the peacekeeping mission with a civilian mission under the protection of the UN or the EU. This was reported by Newsmaker, UNN wrote.

Details

According to media reports, Sandu noted that financial support for the Transnistrian region is possible with the assistance of development partners.

"We are ready to provide financial assistance to the Left Bank with the support of donors - this is very important to note -. But this will be possible only after the Russian army withdraws and the peacekeeping mission is replaced by a civilian mission under the auspices of the UN or the EU. These are the main conditions under which we can come and provide substantial assistance. I repeat, this assistance must come from our development partners, because we are still in a difficult financial situation," Sandu emphasized.

She also noted that Chisinau is ready to provide Transnistria with generators or medical aid .

"We are repeating our offer, including the assistance we can provide: generators, medical aid, medicines - everything that people need during this period," the Moldovan president added.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies, the energy deficit in Transnistria reached 30%. Moldova offered Tiraspol alternative options for purchasing gas, but received no response.

The European Commission called on Transnistria to stop blocking Moldova's proposals for alternative energy sources. The region was left without heating after Russian gas supplies were cut off due to the end of the transit agreement.