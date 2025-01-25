Zelenskyy: We have coal that we can supply to Moldova

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101244 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110261 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112908 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137435 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117014 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122044 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76485 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117050 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49921 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51848 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101244 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134493 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137435 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158338 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35194 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117050 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122044 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140965 views
Zelenskyy: We have coal that we can supply to Moldova

Zelenskyy: We have coal that we can supply to Moldova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44844 views

Ukraine can supply coal to Moldova to provide electricity, Zelenskiy says after meeting with Sandu. Ukraine is ready to provide coal at a low price or for free in exchange for electricity.

Ukraine has the ability to supply coal to Moldova to provide electricity. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UNN reports.

Details 

"We have coal that we can actually supply to Moldova, we can supply Tiraspol. If they really want people to have electricity," Zelensky said.

"So they can say today that this coal is not technically suitable, but they are using Ukrainian coal, you know, anthracite, which was stolen by Russia after the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. That's where they took and simply stole our coal, and part of this coal was sent to Tiraspol, by the way. That is, it is still our coal that is there," Zelensky said.

He said that consultations had already been held with the Moldovan side, and Tiraspol was also aware of the situation. Zelenskyy stressed that if Moldova needs help, Ukraine is ready to send a team to quickly organize coal supplies to local power plants.

According to him, Moldova needs about 200-220 MW of electric power, while a plant that can use Ukrainian coal can generate up to 2 GW, ten times more than Moldovan consumers need.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is ready to provide coal at a low price or even free of charge in exchange for electricity, if necessary to meet Ukraine's needs. He is confident that such an exchange of resources is mutually beneficial and aimed at helping people.

Recall 

Earlier , UNN wrotethat from January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. Moldova has introduced a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector due to a possible crisis in Transnistria.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
prydnistroviaTransnistria
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk

