Zelenskyy: We have coal that we can supply to Moldova

Ukraine has the ability to supply coal to Moldova to provide electricity. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UNN reports.

Details

"We have coal that we can actually supply to Moldova, we can supply Tiraspol. If they really want people to have electricity," Zelensky said.

"So they can say today that this coal is not technically suitable, but they are using Ukrainian coal, you know, anthracite, which was stolen by Russia after the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. That's where they took and simply stole our coal, and part of this coal was sent to Tiraspol, by the way. That is, it is still our coal that is there," Zelensky said.

He said that consultations had already been held with the Moldovan side, and Tiraspol was also aware of the situation. Zelenskyy stressed that if Moldova needs help, Ukraine is ready to send a team to quickly organize coal supplies to local power plants.

According to him, Moldova needs about 200-220 MW of electric power, while a plant that can use Ukrainian coal can generate up to 2 GW, ten times more than Moldovan consumers need.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is ready to provide coal at a low price or even free of charge in exchange for electricity, if necessary to meet Ukraine's needs. He is confident that such an exchange of resources is mutually beneficial and aimed at helping people.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrotethat from January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. Moldova has introduced a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector due to a possible crisis in Transnistria.