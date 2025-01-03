Heat and electricity tariffs to rise sharply in Moldova

In Moldova, the National Energy Regulatory Agency has approved new tariffs for heat and electricity submitted by suppliers. This was reported by tv8.md, as reported by UNN.

Reportedly, in Chisinau, the cost of heat from Termoelectrica will increase from 1824 to 2510 lei per gigacalorie. In Balti, the tariff for CET-Nord consumers was increased from 1819 to 2126 lei per gigacalorie. In Comrat, the cost of heating increased from 2882 to 3222 lei per gigacalorie.

It is indicated that Termoelectrica requested an increase in the tariff to 2564 lei (40.6%), and CET-Nord - to 2612 lei (43.6%). However, the approved amounts were slightly lower than the proposed ones.

In addition, the management, as indicated, set new electricity tariffs. For Premier Energy consumers, the tariff was increased to 4.1 lei per kWh, which is 75% higher than the previous figure. For FEE-Nord customers, the price will increase to 4.68 lei per kWh, which is 65% higher than the current tariff.

The new prices will come into effect after they are published in the official monitor.

Earlier, it was reported that the energy crisis in Transnistria caused by the suspension of gas supplies has affected the electricity supply of the entire country. Chisinau no longer receives cheap electricity from Transnistria, as the MGRES is now running on coal to meet the region's needs. The 600 MW energy deficit is covered by local production and imports from Romania and Ukraine.

