Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: Occupants lost 1730 infantrymen and 84 armored combat vehicles over the last day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past 24 hours. The total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 858390 people and more than 10 thousand tanks.
Over the past day, the army of the aggressor country lost 1730 people and 84 armored combat vehicles of various models. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to February 16, 25 are approximately:
- personnel - 858390 (+1730) persons liquidated
- tanks - 10073 (+5)
- armored combat vehicles - 21011 (+84)
- artillery systems - 23185 (+11)
- RSZV - 1283 (0)
- air defense systems - 1067 (0)
- airplanes - 370 (0)
- helicopters - 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25377 (+36)
- cruise missiles - 3063 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 37456 (+77)
- special equipment - 3749 (+2)
Recall
Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 troops, of which 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the troops are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.
