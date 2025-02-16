Over the past day, the army of the aggressor country lost 1730 people and 84 armored combat vehicles of various models. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to February 16, 25 are approximately:

personnel - 858390 (+1730) persons liquidated

tanks - 10073 (+5)

armored combat vehicles - 21011 (+84)

artillery systems - 23185 (+11)

RSZV - 1283 (0)

air defense systems - 1067 (0)

airplanes - 370 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25377 (+36)

cruise missiles - 3063 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 37456 (+77)

special equipment - 3749 (+2)

Recall

Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 troops, of which 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the troops are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.

Zelensky: some countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees