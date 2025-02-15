Zelensky: some countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees

Some countries have expressed their readiness to send their military contingents to Ukraine if it becomes part of security guarantees. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Asked by journalists whether there are countries that are already ready to send their troops to Ukraine, the President replied that he could not name specific states, as this is their internal decision.

"I cannot speak for these countries. And I won't name them, because this is still an internal communication between the leader and his society. This is an internal decision of a country, but there is a positive understanding of some countries, yes. And there is a willingness to help Ukraine, and if Ukraine sees that the contingent is really one of the formats or one of the components of security guarantees, they will be ready to send their troops, their contingents to us," the President said.

"Everyone still says that it is at the time of the ceasefire. And when there is a ceasefire, what are the security guarantees? And one of the points may be the continent. And some countries are already ready," Zelensky said.

