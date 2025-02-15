Swedish PM on sending European troops to Ukraine: we need to think about what will happen if they are shelled

Before sending European troops to Ukraine - it is necessary to think over what can happen if these troops are fired upon. This was stated by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

Before sending troops (to Ukraine - ed.), we need to think about what can happen if these troops are shelled. The second conclusion is that if the EU takes this responsibility, we should be part of the agreements. We cannot deal with the consequences of the agreements if we are not part of them - Kristersson said.

He noted that these consequences should be protected by the EU.

“I don't see that it can be done with very, very firm guarantees if indeed the military gets caught up in the offensive. So we need negotiations that will end in agreements,” Kristersson said.

“The time has come": Zelensky calls for creation of European armed forces

Supplement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the issue of a foreign military contingent is considered as part of security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, a map with the deployment and types of partner troops that could be involved in the country's defense has already been developed.

Also Zelensky stated that Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees, without the US it is impossible.