The first gas supply from Moldova to Transnistria will take place on February 1

On February 1, Moldova will send 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria, which will be the first fuel supply to the region since the end of December, after gas transit through Ukraine was suspended. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that gas supplies from Moldova to Transnistria will begin in the morning of February 1.

"According to the contract between Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz, this volume of gas is provided as a debt repayment until March 1, 2025," Vadim Cheban, CEO of Moldovagaz, told Reuters .

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz signed an agreement to supply 3 million cubic meters of gas on credit. Transnistria must return the borrowed gas by March 2025.

Transnistria agrees to receive gas through Moldovagaz