The first gas supply from Moldova to Transnistria will take place on February 1
Kyiv • UNN
Moldova will supply 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria starting February 1. According to the agreement between Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz, the gas is provided on credit with repayment by March 2025.
On February 1, Moldova will send 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria, which will be the first fuel supply to the region since the end of December, after gas transit through Ukraine was suspended. Reuters reports, UNN writes.
Details
It is reported that gas supplies from Moldova to Transnistria will begin in the morning of February 1.
"According to the contract between Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz, this volume of gas is provided as a debt repayment until March 1, 2025," Vadim Cheban, CEO of Moldovagaz, told Reuters .
Recall
