Transnistria agrees to receive gas through Moldovagaz

The authorities of the separatist region of Moldova agree with the proposal to supply gas through Moldavgaz. This was stated by the head of the region, Vadim Krasnoselsky, at a meeting of the operational headquarters for overcoming the energy crisis.

UNN

In order to ensure that heat reaches people's homes as soon as possible, that they receive gas and normal electricity in their homes, and that the entire social infrastructure also benefits from heat and electricity, we agreed with the proposals of the Moldovan leadership. Transnistria is ready for gas to be delivered through Moldovagaz.

- said Vadym Krasnoselskyi.

He also noted that Tiraspoltransgaz wrote a letter to Moldovagaz

Russia's Gazprom has officially stoppedgas supplies to Moldova's Transnistria as of January 1, 2025, due to “failure to fulfill payment obligations.

