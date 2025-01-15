Russia will supply gas to Transnistria under the guise of humanitarian aid - rosmedia

Russian Federation will resume gas supplies to the Transnistria region, positioning it as humanitarian aid, the head of the unrecognized republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said. He did not give any details, but noted that the infrastructure is ready for deliveries, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Details

This gas will be supplied <...> as humanitarian gas. <...> This is humanitarian gas from the Russian Federation. In the volume that is necessary for the population of Transnistria, for heat and power engineering and for industrial enterprises in Transnistria. Only in this segment - Krasnoselsky said.

In addition, he noted that he had discussed the resumption of gas supplies to Transnistria with the Russian Energy Ministry.

I hope that as a result of these negotiations, in the near future, with a little patience, gas will be supplied to Transnistria. Both to generate electricity and to supply heat to our citizens - noted Krasnoselsky.

He did not specify the details of these deliveries.

Recall

Due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies , the energy deficit in Transnistria has reached 30%. Moldova offered Tiraspol alternative options for gas purchases, but received no response.