Russia will supply gas to Transnistria under the guise of humanitarian aid - rosmedia
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the unrecognized Transnistrian Republic has announced the resumption of Russian gas supplies as humanitarian aid. The supply volumes are to cover the needs of the population, heat and power industry, and industrial enterprises in the region.
Russian Federation will resume gas supplies to the Transnistria region, positioning it as humanitarian aid, the head of the unrecognized republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said. He did not give any details, but noted that the infrastructure is ready for deliveries, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.
Details
This gas will be supplied <...> as humanitarian gas. <...> This is humanitarian gas from the Russian Federation. In the volume that is necessary for the population of Transnistria, for heat and power engineering and for industrial enterprises in Transnistria. Only in this segment
In addition, he noted that he had discussed the resumption of gas supplies to Transnistria with the Russian Energy Ministry.
I hope that as a result of these negotiations, in the near future, with a little patience, gas will be supplied to Transnistria. Both to generate electricity and to supply heat to our citizens
He did not specify the details of these deliveries.
Recall
Due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies , the energy deficit in Transnistria has reached 30%. Moldova offered Tiraspol alternative options for gas purchases, but received no response.