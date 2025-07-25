$41.770.01
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
06:39 PM • 9832 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
03:49 PM • 24682 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 114533 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 44584 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 45925 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 83901 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 38682 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 52910 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50382 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91463 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 270 million for teachers' additional payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1756 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over 270 million hryvnias for additional payments to pedagogical staff of general secondary education institutions. The subvention funds will be directed to payments during the summer holidays, when teachers perform pedagogical work.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 270 million for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

The distribution of the subvention from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions in the amount of UAH 271 million 202.4 thousand was carried out in 2025.

- the statement says.

Melnychuk reported that changes were made to the procedure and conditions for providing subventions from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions, which are necessary to regulate the direction of subvention funds for the payment of additional payments to pedagogical workers during the summer holidays, when employees are not on vacation and perform pedagogical work.

Recall

From September 1, 2025, all teachers working in schools will receive increased mandatory surcharges.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

