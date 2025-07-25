The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 270 million for teachers' additional payments

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 270 million for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

The distribution of the subvention from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions in the amount of UAH 271 million 202.4 thousand was carried out in 2025. - the statement says.

Melnychuk reported that changes were made to the procedure and conditions for providing subventions from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions, which are necessary to regulate the direction of subvention funds for the payment of additional payments to pedagogical workers during the summer holidays, when employees are not on vacation and perform pedagogical work.

Recall

From September 1, 2025, all teachers working in schools will receive increased mandatory surcharges.