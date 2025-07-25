The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 270 million for teachers' additional payments
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over 270 million hryvnias for additional payments to pedagogical staff of general secondary education institutions. The subvention funds will be directed to payments during the summer holidays, when teachers perform pedagogical work.
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 270 million for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.
The distribution of the subvention from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions in the amount of UAH 271 million 202.4 thousand was carried out in 2025.
Melnychuk reported that changes were made to the procedure and conditions for providing subventions from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions, which are necessary to regulate the direction of subvention funds for the payment of additional payments to pedagogical workers during the summer holidays, when employees are not on vacation and perform pedagogical work.
Recall
From September 1, 2025, all teachers working in schools will receive increased mandatory surcharges.