Transnistria will receive gas at the expense of the Russian loan

Hungarian company with the participation of “Moldovagaz” will supply gas to the Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic. This became possible thanks to a Russian loan, wrote in Telegram-channel the head of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky, reports UNN.

Today is the final day of a 10-day humanitarian project to supply Transnistria with European gas. From February 1 to 10, the republic received 26.275 million cubic meters as a support measure. This resource was used to ensure gas, heat and electricity supplies to citizens, small and medium-sized businesses, - Krasnoselsky noted.

According to him, the DMR will be further supplied with gas by the Hungarian company thanks to the Russian credit and functional support.

Krasnoselsky “reassured Transnistrians”: the republic will be supplied with gas and the energy system will be stabilized.

Recall

Due to the interruption of Russian gas supplies, the energy deficit in Transnistria reached 30%. Moldova offered alternative gas purchase options to Tiraspol, but received no response at that time.

In January, Krasnoselsky announcedthat rf would resume gas supplies to transdniestria, positioning this as humanitarian aid.