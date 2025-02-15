Zelensky: Russia has reduced its contingent in Transnistria to 2500 troops

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 23469 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 64788 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 88668 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120223 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101690 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113141 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116786 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155250 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100075 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69138 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39099 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100322 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63070 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109878 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120226 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145744 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178003 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63070 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100322 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134884 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136790 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164953 views
Zelensky: Russia has reduced its contingent in Transnistria to 2500 troops

Zelensky: Russia has reduced its contingent in Transnistria to 2500 troops

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32701 views

Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 people, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the military are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.

Russia has reduced its military presence in unrecognized Transnistria, reducing the contingent to 2,500 people. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

According to the President, there are currently about 2,500 troops on the territory of Transnistria, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians.

"We believe that there are about 2,500 people left there today. And, to be honest, I believe that there are 1,500 'Russians' left. That is, they have withdrawn several thousand, because during the war they took everywhere," Zelensky commented.

"There were about 5500 or 6000 people there. There are much fewer left, and today, for the most part, they guard warehouses with weapons," Zelensky said. 

The President also suggested that Russia was withdrawing its contingent through Chisinau.

Recall

During the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy stated that had withdrawn troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, and parts of Moldova to fight in Ukraine. In particular, he attributed this to the lack of Russian forces.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
prydnistroviaTransnistria
syriaSyria
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising