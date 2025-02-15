Zelensky: Russia has reduced its contingent in Transnistria to 2500 troops

Russia has reduced its military presence in unrecognized Transnistria, reducing the contingent to 2,500 people. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

According to the President, there are currently about 2,500 troops on the territory of Transnistria, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians.

"We believe that there are about 2,500 people left there today. And, to be honest, I believe that there are 1,500 'Russians' left. That is, they have withdrawn several thousand, because during the war they took everywhere," Zelensky commented.

"There were about 5500 or 6000 people there. There are much fewer left, and today, for the most part, they guard warehouses with weapons," Zelensky said.

The President also suggested that Russia was withdrawing its contingent through Chisinau.

Recall

During the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy stated that had withdrawn troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, and parts of Moldova to fight in Ukraine. In particular, he attributed this to the lack of Russian forces.