Moldova starts supplying gas to Transnistria

On Saturday, February 1, the Moldovan company Moldovagaz sent a 3 million cubic meter shipment of natural gas to unrecognized Transnistria. The natural gas is supplied on a loan guaranteed by the European Union. This was announced by the acting head of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban, Moldova reports, UNN writes.

This morning, we started pumping from the loan we provided. The purpose of the 3 million cubic meters of natural gas supply is to maintain the gas transmission system and pressure at a functional level - the official said.

Ceban also noted that Moldovagaz currently supplies only this volume to the region. As for other supplies, which will be carried out with the support of the European Union by Energocom, the decision will be made by the Emergency Situations Commission in the near future.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz signed an agreement to supply 3 million cubic meters of gas on credit. Transnistria must return the borrowed gas by March 2025.