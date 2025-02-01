ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Moldova starts supplying gas to Transnistria

Moldova starts supplying gas to Transnistria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37528 views

Moldovagaz has sent 3 million cubic meters of gas to Transnistria on credit under EU guarantees. The region has to return the borrowed volume of natural gas by March 2025.

On Saturday, February 1, the Moldovan company Moldovagaz sent a 3 million cubic meter shipment of natural gas to unrecognized Transnistria. The natural gas is supplied on a loan guaranteed by the European Union.  This was announced by the acting head of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban, Moldova reports, UNN writes.

This morning, we started pumping from the loan we provided. The purpose of the 3 million cubic meters of natural gas supply is to maintain the gas transmission system and pressure at a functional level

- the official said.

Ceban also noted that Moldovagaz currently supplies only this volume to the region. As for other supplies, which will be carried out with the support of the European Union by Energocom, the decision will be made by the Emergency Situations Commission in the near future.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz signed an agreement to supply 3 million cubic meters of gas on credit. Transnistria must return the borrowed gas by March 2025.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
prydnistroviaTransnistria
european-unionEuropean Union
moldovaMoldova

