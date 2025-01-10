Moldova summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over disinformation statements on energy crisis

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 18730 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139462 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123053 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131029 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131504 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166529 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109879 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160503 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104336 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113905 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 75461 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125034 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123518 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 70773 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 85253 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177763 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132974 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150342 views
Moldova summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over disinformation statements on energy crisis

Moldova summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over disinformation statements on energy crisis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23490 views

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires due to disinformation statements about the energy crisis in Transnistria. The diplomat was told that statements that undermine the country's stability are unacceptable.

Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Moldova Alexander Andreev was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. This was reported by Newsmaker, according to UNN.

Details 

According to the information, Aleksandr Andreev was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today in connection with recent disinformation statements about the energy crisis in the Transnistrian region.

"During the meeting, the representative of the embassy was clearly and firmly told Moldova's position on the inadmissibility of false statements aimed at undermining the political and economic stability of our country," the Foreign Ministry said.

Recall 

The European Commission has called on Transnistria to stop blocking Moldova's proposals for alternative energy sources. The region was left without heating after Russian gas supplies were cut off due to the end of the transit agreement.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
prydnistroviaTransnistria
moldovaMoldova

