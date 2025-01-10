Moldova summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over disinformation statements on energy crisis

Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Moldova Alexander Andreev was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. This was reported by Newsmaker, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Aleksandr Andreev was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today in connection with recent disinformation statements about the energy crisis in the Transnistrian region.

"During the meeting, the representative of the embassy was clearly and firmly told Moldova's position on the inadmissibility of false statements aimed at undermining the political and economic stability of our country," the Foreign Ministry said.

Recall

The European Commission has called on Transnistria to stop blocking Moldova's proposals for alternative energy sources. The region was left without heating after Russian gas supplies were cut off due to the end of the transit agreement.