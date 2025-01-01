Moldova can almost double electricity imports from the EU

Moldova has received the right to increase its import quota from the EU from 315 MW to 600 MW, provided that this electricity is not used by other importers. This was announced on January 1 by Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja on Facebook, UNN reports.

According to Newsmaker, the total quota of Moldova and Ukraine is currently 2100 MW, of which 315 MW is for Moldova and the rest is for the neighboring country.

Energy crisis in Moldova: what is known

Moldova's consumption, excluding Transnistria, reaches 800 MW during peak hours, of which approximately 177-185 MW is accounted for by CHP, and another 32-57 MW by renewable energy sources.

The remaining electricity, according to the authorities, should be imported. From Romania, Moldova can receive electricity via the 400-kilovolt (kV) Isaccea-Vulcanesti line and four 110-kV lines that cross the Prut River: Stinca, Cucora, Hush and Falchiu. Earlier, Moldova's Energy Ministry reported that it had received the right to increase its electricity import quota from 315 MW to 415 MW, provided that it is not used by Ukraine.