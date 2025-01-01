Energy crisis in Moldova: what is known

After stopping the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, Transnistria was left without gas supplies, and on the Right Bank the structure of energy supply has significantly changed, reports UNN citing NewsMaker.

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped transit of Russian gas to Europe due to the end of the gas contract. Previously, Moldova received 5.7 million cubic meters of gas daily, but the entire volume was sent to Transnistria, where it was sufficient for domestic needs and for generating electricity at the Moldovan TPP, which supplied all of Moldova. A few days before the transit halt, Gazprom announced a complete cessation of gas supplies to Moldova.

Since December 16, an emergency regime has been in effect in Moldova, while the Transnistrian authorities have also declared an economic state of emergency in the region. The cessation of gas supplies significantly changed the situation on the energy market on both banks of the Dniester.

The right bank of Moldova has been completely deprived of electricity from the Transnistrian-based Moldavskaya TPP. However, according to Energocom, as of January 1, the right bank was fully supplied with electricity:

-45% comes from local production (CHP and renewables);

-52% comes from Romania;

-3% is supplied by Ukraine's Energoatom.

According to the state enterprise Moldelectrica, on January 1, Termoelectrica started up the previously inactive CHPP-1, which now generates about 6 MW. At the same time, CHPP-2 produces 174-175 MW. Electricity consumption today, January 1, was lower than planned: at the time of writing, both banks of the Nistru River consumed 756 MW, while the planned 825 MW.

Electricity imported from Romania enters Moldova through the Isaccea-Vulcanesti line.

Meanwhile, in Transnistria, local authorities have started to implement the previously announced measures. In cities, central heating has been switched off.In the private sector and rural areas, the gas supply has been suspended.

Gas from stocks in the pipeline system continues to flow to apartment buildings without autonomous heating and is used only for cooking until the pressure in the network reaches a critical level.

The Moldovan TPP was switched from gas to coal, as confirmed by a video published by the local TV channel TSV.

Vehicle refueling with methane is limited and available only for public service vehicles.

As of January 1, the Moldavskaya GRES and Dubossarskaya HPP, located in Transnistria, generated about 113 MW of electricity, with the possibility of increasing generation if consumption increases.

Gas reserves in Transnistria amount to 13 million cubic meters, which should be enough for 10 days for the northern regions and 20 days for the southern regions.

Recall

The Moldavskaya GRES, located in Transnistria, stopped supplying electricity to the right bank of the Dniester and switched to reserve coal fuel.