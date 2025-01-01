Energy crisis in Moldova: what is known

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65963 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152380 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130043 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137467 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135701 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111223 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166434 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104560 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133740 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132843 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 54905 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102400 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 104611 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152394 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174195 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183220 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132843 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133740 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143818 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135379 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152492 views
Energy crisis in Moldova: what is known

Energy crisis in Moldova: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54548 views

After the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Transnistria was left without supplies and Moldova switched to alternative energy sources. The Right Bank receives 52% of its electricity from Romania and 45% from local sources.

After stopping the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, Transnistria was left without gas supplies, and on the Right Bank the structure of energy supply has significantly changed, reports UNN citing NewsMaker.

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped transit of Russian gas to Europe due to the end of the gas contract. Previously, Moldova received 5.7 million cubic meters of gas daily, but the entire volume was sent to Transnistria, where it was sufficient for domestic needs and for generating electricity at the Moldovan TPP, which supplied all of Moldova. A few days before the transit halt, Gazprom announced a complete cessation of gas supplies to Moldova.

Since December 16, an emergency regime has been in effect in Moldova, while the Transnistrian authorities have also declared an economic state of emergency in the region. The cessation of gas supplies significantly changed the situation on the energy market on both banks of the Dniester.

The right bank of Moldova has been completely deprived of electricity from the Transnistrian-based Moldavskaya TPP. However, according to Energocom, as of January 1, the right bank was fully supplied with electricity:

-45% comes from local production (CHP and renewables);

-52% comes from Romania;

-3% is supplied by Ukraine's Energoatom.

According to the state enterprise Moldelectrica, on January 1, Termoelectrica started up the previously inactive CHPP-1, which now generates about 6 MW. At the same time, CHPP-2 produces 174-175 MW. Electricity consumption today, January 1, was lower than planned: at the time of writing, both banks of the Nistru River consumed 756 MW, while the planned 825 MW.

Electricity imported from Romania enters Moldova through the Isaccea-Vulcanesti line.

Meanwhile, in Transnistria, local authorities have started to implement the previously announced measures. In cities, central heating has been switched off.In the private sector and rural areas, the gas supply has been suspended.

Gas from stocks in the pipeline system continues to flow to apartment buildings without autonomous heating and is used only for cooking until the pressure in the network reaches a critical level.

The Moldovan TPP was switched from gas to coal, as confirmed by a video published by the local TV channel TSV.

Vehicle refueling with methane is limited and available only for public service vehicles.

As of January 1, the Moldavskaya GRES and Dubossarskaya HPP, located in Transnistria, generated about 113 MW of electricity, with the possibility of increasing generation if consumption increases.

Gas reserves in Transnistria amount to 13 million cubic meters, which should be enough for 10 days for the northern regions and 20 days for the southern regions.

Recall 

The Moldavskaya GRES, located in Transnistria, stopped supplying electricity to the right bank of the Dniester and switched to reserve coal fuel.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising