Attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, houses, shopping center, cars damaged - investigation launched

The aftermath of the Russian invaders' attack on the territory of the capital of Ukraine is being eliminated. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the consequences - it concerns 11 victims, including two teenagers, and numerous damages in the yards of multi-storey buildings and near the shopping center at the site of the incident.

On Saturday night to Sunday, around one o'clock in the morning, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked the capital with UAVs. According to reports, as of the morning of May 4, 11 people are known to have been injured, including two teenagers.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

The consequences were recorded in two districts of Kyiv.



In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, a private house was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.



The blast wave blew out windows in apartments of a multi-storey building and damaged cars. - the agency said in a report.



In the Obolonskyi district, a shopping center, two kindergartens, and neighboring multi-storey buildings were damaged.



Cars were destroyed in the yards of multi-storey buildings and near the shopping center. - the prosecutor's office informs.



The aftermath of the attack on the capital is being eliminated. Law enforcement officers are recording another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

