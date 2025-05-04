$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 34843 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 90907 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 84999 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 64333 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 76541 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 75152 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 60514 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 74613 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 108502 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47059 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, houses, shopping center, cars damaged - investigation launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3008 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, houses, a shopping center and cars were damaged. 11 people were injured, including two teenagers. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the war crime.

Attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, houses, shopping center, cars damaged - investigation launched

The aftermath of the Russian invaders' attack on the territory of the capital of Ukraine is being eliminated. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the consequences - it concerns 11 victims, including two teenagers, and numerous damages in the yards of multi-storey buildings and near the shopping center at the site of the incident.

UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

On Saturday night to Sunday, around one o'clock in the morning, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked the capital with UAVs. According to reports, as of the morning of May 4, 11 people are known to have been injured, including two teenagers.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

Details

The consequences were recorded in two districts of Kyiv.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, a private house was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

The blast wave blew out windows in apartments of a multi-storey building and damaged cars.

- the agency said in a report.

In the Obolonskyi district, a shopping center, two kindergartens, and neighboring multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Cars were destroyed in the yards of multi-storey buildings and near the shopping center.

- the prosecutor's office informs.

The aftermath of the attack on the capital is being eliminated. Law enforcement officers are recording another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Let us remind you

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack tonight has increased in Kyiv. 11 people aged 14 to 70 years are already known to be injured.

Shelling of Kharkiv region: one dead in Borova, wounded in Kupyansk, destruction of infrastructure04.05.25, 10:54 • 1562 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
