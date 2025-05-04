Shelling of Kharkiv region: one dead in Borova, wounded in Kupyansk, destruction of infrastructure

The Russian army used "Shaheds", KABs and UAVs of an unidentified type on the territory of Kharkiv region.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Over the past day, 4 settlements and the city of Kupyansk were affected by enemy strikes, writes the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

As a result of the shelling in the village of Borova, a man was killed, and in the city of Kupyansk, four women were injured.

In the Izyum district, 3 administrative buildings, 8 private households, 3 apartment buildings, a post office, an educational building, a warehouse building and 2 cars were damaged;

Also, an administrative building, a kindergarten building, 2 apartment buildings in Kupyansk district were destroyed. 4 private houses and 2 cars were damaged.

A private house was damaged in the Kharkiv district.

The enemy actively used the following types of weapons in Kharkiv region:

11 KABs;

18 unguided air missiles;

9 Shahed-type UAVs;

8 UAVs of an unidentified type.

253 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Five combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv sector in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk

Recall

Russian invaders attacked settlements of Izyum district in Kharkiv region. Residential buildings, an educational institution and a village council building were damaged, and fires broke out.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured in the Russian strike has risen to 33