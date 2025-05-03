$41.590.00
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian strike has risen to 33

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on May 2, 33 people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized. Those wounded with mine-blast injuries are receiving the necessary assistance.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian strike has risen to 33

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on May 2, the number of injured increased to 33, six of them were hospitalized, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said in Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

33 injured. Six of them remain in the hospital - two in serious condition, four in moderate condition. These are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of May 2

- Fedorov wrote.

The wounded, most of whom have mine-explosive injuries, fractures and burns, are receiving all the necessary assistance, the head of the RMA noted.

Addition

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, on May 1, 2025, at about 22:00, the Russian army attacked the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs. As a result of hitting more than 10 enemy drones, multi-storey buildings, private houses, educational institutions and other infrastructure of the city were destroyed and damaged, and vehicles were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians massively attacked locomotive repair plant - Ukrzaliznytsia02.05.25, 08:19 • 3694 views

Earlier it was known about 31 victims.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded due to the massive Russian attack has increased to 31, including two children02.05.25, 13:41 • 2482 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia
