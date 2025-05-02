In Zaporizhzhia, Russians massively attacked locomotive repair plant - Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian troops attacked a civilian locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia at night, where electric locomotives are repaired, the staff was in a shelter, no one was injured, but the plant was destroyed, reported JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Friday, writes UNN.

At night, our locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia - ZERZ - was subjected to a massive attack. A purely civilian enterprise that specializes in the repair of passenger electric locomotives. The SES extinguished the fire only in the morning, now explosives technicians are working. The on-duty personnel of the enterprise were in a shelter, so the most important thing is that there are no wounded or dead at the plant. - reported to UZ.

As the company emphasized, "after the attack on the DVRZ railway plant in Kyiv, this is another example of how the enemy is targeting exclusively civilian railway enterprises, trying to prevent the movement of our country."

