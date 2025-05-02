$41.470.09
Attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: the enemy launched 589 strikes on 16 settlements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

As a result of the enemy's attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded has increased to 29. The occupiers launched 589 strikes on 16 settlements in the region, damaging many buildings.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: the enemy launched 589 strikes on 16 settlements

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 29. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov,UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in total, the occupiers launched 589 attacks on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region during the day:

  • Russian troops carried out 17 air strikes on Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene and Tsvitkove;
    • 349 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka;
      • 9 MLRS attacks covered Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka and Charivne;
        • 214 artillery attacks were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Pavlivka.

          "142 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, and garages have been received," Fedorov summarized.

          Reminder

          On Thursday evening, May 1, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. Private houses, educational institutions and infrastructure facilities were under attack.

          Later it was reported about one dead person, but soon Fedorov denied this information. According to him, rescuers unblocked the victim from under the rubble.

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War
          Ivan Fedorov
          Zaporizhzhia
