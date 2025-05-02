In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded due to the massive Russian attack has increased to 31, including two children

$41.590.12
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 1620 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 6948 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

08:28 AM • 10884 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 24299 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 65295 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 136536 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 120559 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128064 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127719 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 317480 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 20887 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 38110 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 26322 views

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 5724 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 20031 views
When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 6948 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 20330 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 118797 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 216462 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 317480 views
Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 24943 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 28731 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 28427 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 33112 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 36033 views
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded due to the massive Russian attack has increased to 31, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

As a result of the Russian massive drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded has increased to 31, including two children. 7 victims are in city hospitals.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded due to the massive Russian attack has increased to 31, including two children

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian mass drone strike has increased to 31, including two children. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Already 31 wounded, including two children: the injured continue to seek medical attention in Zaporizhzhia hospitals as a result of yesterday's attack on the regional center

- the statement reads.

It is also reported that the number of hospitalized people has increased - 7 people are in medical facilities.

Let us remind you

As UNN wrote earlier, as a result of the enemy's attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded increased to 29. The occupiers launched 589 attacks on 16 settlements in the region, and many buildings were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians massively attacked locomotive repair plant - Ukrzaliznytsia

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
