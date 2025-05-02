In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded due to the massive Russian attack has increased to 31, including two children

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian mass drone strike has increased to 31, including two children. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Already 31 wounded, including two children: the injured continue to seek medical attention in Zaporizhzhia hospitals as a result of yesterday's attack on the regional center - the statement reads.

It is also reported that the number of hospitalized people has increased - 7 people are in medical facilities.

As UNN wrote earlier, as a result of the enemy's attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded increased to 29. The occupiers launched 589 attacks on 16 settlements in the region, and many buildings were damaged.

