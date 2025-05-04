The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania: what are the forecasts
Kyiv • UNN
The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania after the annulment of previous results. Polls predict the leadership of the right-wing candidate among 11 contenders.
Romanian citizens are heading to the polls in the first round of presidential elections after the Supreme Court annulled the results of the elections held in November-December last year.
This is reported by Anadolu Ajanci, writes UNN.
Details
The Permanent Electoral Commission of Romania stated that almost 17.99 million citizens of the country are eligible to vote. Voting will start at 7:00 a.m. local time and will last until 9:00 p.m.
Voting for more than 1 million Romanians living abroad began on Friday, and as of the end of Saturday, more than 400,000 people had voted, according to Romanian media.
Public opinion polls predict that right-wing candidate George Simion will take first place among 11 candidates. Romania held the first round of presidential elections on November 24, in which pro-Russian far-right candidate Calin Georgescu won.
On December 6, the Constitutional Court overturned the second round of presidential elections scheduled for December 8 and the results of the first round of elections on November 24, claiming that the electoral process was manipulated by a Russian-backed campaign in favor of Georgescu.
Addition
Pro-European presidential candidate of Romania, Nicușor Dan, calls for increasing defense spending from 2.5% to 3.5% of GDP by 2030 and maintaining support for Ukraine.
I want to emphasize that the war in Ukraine is crucial for the security of Romania and Moldova. I appreciate what the Romanian state has done so far, the direction... was correct and must continue