The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania: what are the forecasts

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Publications
Exclusives
"Pretentious nonsense": Medvedev sharply responded to Trump regarding US participation in World War II

May 4, 02:34 AM

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

May 4, 03:17 AM

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

May 4, 05:03 AM

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

06:50 AM
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania: what are the forecasts

Kyiv • UNN

 2028 views

The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania after the annulment of previous results. Polls predict the leadership of the right-wing candidate among 11 contenders.

The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania: what are the forecasts

Romanian citizens are heading to the polls in the first round of presidential elections after the Supreme Court annulled the results of the elections held in November-December last year.

This is reported by Anadolu Ajanci, writes UNN

Details

The Permanent Electoral Commission of Romania stated that almost 17.99 million citizens of the country are eligible to vote. Voting will start at 7:00 a.m. local time and will last until 9:00 p.m.

Voting for more than 1 million Romanians living abroad began on Friday, and as of the end of Saturday, more than 400,000 people had voted, according to Romanian media.

Public opinion polls predict that right-wing candidate George Simion will take first place among 11 candidates. Romania held the first round of presidential elections on November 24, in which pro-Russian far-right candidate Calin Georgescu won.

On December 6, the Constitutional Court overturned the second round of presidential elections scheduled for December 8 and the results of the first round of elections on November 24, claiming that the electoral process was manipulated by a Russian-backed campaign in favor of Georgescu.

Addition

Pro-European presidential candidate of Romania, Nicușor Dan, calls for increasing defense spending from 2.5% to 3.5% of GDP by 2030 and maintaining support for Ukraine.

I want to emphasize that the war in Ukraine is crucial for the security of Romania and Moldova. I appreciate what the Romanian state has done so far, the direction... was correct and must continue

- Den said in an interview with Reuters.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Reuters
Romania
Ukraine
