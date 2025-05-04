The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania: what are the forecasts

Romanian citizens are heading to the polls in the first round of presidential elections after the Supreme Court annulled the results of the elections held in November-December last year.

The Permanent Electoral Commission of Romania stated that almost 17.99 million citizens of the country are eligible to vote. Voting will start at 7:00 a.m. local time and will last until 9:00 p.m.

Voting for more than 1 million Romanians living abroad began on Friday, and as of the end of Saturday, more than 400,000 people had voted, according to Romanian media.

Public opinion polls predict that right-wing candidate George Simion will take first place among 11 candidates. Romania held the first round of presidential elections on November 24, in which pro-Russian far-right candidate Calin Georgescu won.

On December 6, the Constitutional Court overturned the second round of presidential elections scheduled for December 8 and the results of the first round of elections on November 24, claiming that the electoral process was manipulated by a Russian-backed campaign in favor of Georgescu.

Pro-European presidential candidate of Romania, Nicușor Dan, calls for increasing defense spending from 2.5% to 3.5% of GDP by 2030 and maintaining support for Ukraine.