More than 10 Moldovan settlements left without gas: what is known

More than ten settlements controlled by Chisinau and connected to the network of “Tiraspoltransgaz” remained without gas. This became known on January 2 after a meeting of the crisis headquarters of the government, writes UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

“On January 1, Transnistrian enterprises stopped the supply of natural gas, central heating and hot water in a number of settlements. This affected boiler houses, private houses and apartment buildings with autonomous heating. Also, household consumers in the settlements under the control of the constitutional authorities were disconnected: Varnitsa, Cocieri, Corjova, Cosnita, Dorotcaia, Novaya Molovata, Pirita, Pogrebea, Vasilevca, Copanca, Hadjimus and Fyrladeni,” the government said.

Earlier, Tiraspoltransgaz disconnected from gas supply several state institutions controlled by the Moldovan constitutional authorities. Among them are schools, hospitals and cultural institutions.

Also, prisons No. 8 and No. 12, as well as police and prosecutor's offices in Bender remained without heating.

After the stoppage of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Transnistria was left without gas suppliesand the energy supply structure on the Right Bank changed significantly.