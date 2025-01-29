Transnistria to receive gas from Moldova: loan agreement for 3 million cubic meters signed

Deliveries will be made on the basis of applications submitted by Tiraspoltransgaz in accordance with the contract.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Telegraph Moldova.

Transnistria agreed to Chisinau's offer to supply 3 million cubic meters of gas under a loan agreement guaranteed by the EU. Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz signed the contract. This was reported by Vadim Cheban, interim director of Moldovagaz.

Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz have signed a loan agreement in the amount of 3 million cubic meters of natural gas to ensure the functioning of the gas system on the left bank of the Dniester. The supplies will be made on the basis of applications submitted by Tiraspoltransgaz, according to the contract. According to the agreement, the borrowed volume of natural gas must be returned by March 1, 2025. - reports Telegraph.

Recall

Authorities in Transnistria, a separatist region of Moldova, have accepted a proposal to supply gas through Moldovagaz. The decision was made after Gazprom announced that it would stop supplying gas from 2025.

