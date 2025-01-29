ukenru
02:39 PM • 78597 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 96689 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107409 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110367 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130659 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103613 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134743 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103751 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Transnistria to receive gas from Moldova: loan agreement for 3 million cubic meters signed

Transnistria to receive gas from Moldova: loan agreement for 3 million cubic meters signed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24234 views

“Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz signed an agreement to supply 3 million cubic meters of gas on credit. Transnistria must repay the borrowed gas by March 2025.

Deliveries will be made on the basis of applications submitted by Tiraspoltransgaz in accordance with the contract.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Telegraph Moldova.

Transnistria agreed to Chisinau's offer to supply 3 million cubic meters of gas under a loan agreement guaranteed by the EU. Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz signed the contract. This was reported by Vadim Cheban, interim director of Moldovagaz.

Moldovagaz and Tiraspoltransgaz have signed a loan agreement in the amount of 3 million cubic meters of natural gas to ensure the functioning of the gas system on the left bank of the Dniester. The supplies will be made on the basis of applications submitted by Tiraspoltransgaz, according to the contract. According to the agreement, the borrowed volume of natural gas must be returned by March 1, 2025.

- reports Telegraph.

Recall

Authorities in Transnistria, a separatist region of Moldova, have accepted a proposal to supply gas through Moldovagaz. The decision was made after Gazprom announced that it would stop supplying gas from 2025.

Gas reserves are sufficient for the heating season - Naftogaz29.01.25, 14:31 • 22418 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
naftogazNaftogaz
prydnistroviaTransnistria
european-unionEuropean Union
moldovaMoldova

