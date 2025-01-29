Gas reserves are sufficient for the heating season - Naftogaz

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 58333 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84310 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105467 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132735 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101229 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 39849 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116090 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 45763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110603 views
02:39 PM • 58244 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132727 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154848 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14556 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19486 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110603 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116090 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139409 views
Gas reserves are sufficient for the heating season - Naftogaz

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22418 views

Naftogaz Group has sufficient gas reserves to ensure a stable heating season. The company continues to produce, store and import fuel to supply all categories of consumers.

Ukraine has enough gas reserves to get through the heating season, including imports, Naftogaz Group said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Naftogaz Group has sufficient gas reserves for a stable heating season," the statement said.

It is noted that all the group's enterprises "operate in a working mode, ensuring the production, storage and supply of natural gas to all categories of consumers.

"We control the situation with gas reserves. They will be enough for a stable heating season. (...) Naftogaz Group also imports fuel - we must be prepared for all challenges in the war," said Roman Chumak, CEO of Naftogaz Group.

He also added that "various scenarios are currently being worked out together with international partners to strengthen the country's energy resilience during the war.

Gas production in Ukraine increased by more than 5% over the year - Naftogaz17.01.25, 10:20 • 28216 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
naftogazNaftogaz
ukraineUkraine

