Gas reserves are sufficient for the heating season - Naftogaz

Ukraine has enough gas reserves to get through the heating season, including imports, Naftogaz Group said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Naftogaz Group has sufficient gas reserves for a stable heating season," the statement said.

It is noted that all the group's enterprises "operate in a working mode, ensuring the production, storage and supply of natural gas to all categories of consumers.

"We control the situation with gas reserves. They will be enough for a stable heating season. (...) Naftogaz Group also imports fuel - we must be prepared for all challenges in the war," said Roman Chumak, CEO of Naftogaz Group.

He also added that "various scenarios are currently being worked out together with international partners to strengthen the country's energy resilience during the war.

