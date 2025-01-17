Gas production in Ukraine increased by more than 5% over the year - Naftogaz

In Ukraine, gas production in 2024 increased to 13.9 cubic meters, which is 5.3% more than a year earlier, according to Naftogaz Group, UNN reports.

In 2024, JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya, a member of Naftogaz Group, increased commercial gas production to 13.9 bcm, compared to 13.2 bcm in 2023 - the company said.

Over the past year, the company commissioned 83 new wells, of which 60 were production wells and 23 were exploration wells.

In 2024, the company reportedly also increased drilling of directional wells, which allow gas production in hard-to-reach areas. The company drilled 60 such wells (51 in 2023).

In addition, the company drilled 370 thousand meters over the year. This is 14% more than in 2023 and is the highest figure in recent years, Naftogaz said.

