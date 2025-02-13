Transporting men to Transnistria for money: TCC employee exposed in Odesa region

In Odesa region, law enforcement officers exposed a 51-year-old employee of the TCC and JV who transported men of military age to Transnistria for 5-8 thousand dollars. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Odesa region, UNN reports.

While patrolling the service area, officers of the patrol police response team of the Berezivskyi District Police Department No. 2 stopped a KIA Sorento driven by a 51-year-old driver from one of the district recruitment and social support centers. Inside the car, there were six men aged 25 to 30 from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Poltava regions, - the statement said.

Details

Investigators called to the scene found that the driver had organized and implemented the illegal transportation of Ukrainians of military age to the self-proclaimed Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. His services cost from five to eight thousand dollars, depending on the people's ability to pay. The defendant acted in collusion with a currently unidentified person who found him clients.

Law enforcement officers seized the car, detained the driver in accordance with the procedure, and sent the passengers to the RTCC and the JV for verification.

Having gathered sufficient evidence, investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, facilitating their commission by providing funds, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, for mercenary motives. This offense is punishable by imprisonment for up to nine years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

The court imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 240,000, which he did not use.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the full range of persons involved in this crime. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region.

