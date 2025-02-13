Transporting men to Transnistria for money: TCC employee exposed in Odesa region

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43618 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 89358 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101967 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100206 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125060 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113224 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116844 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159067 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103249 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93862 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106277 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100505 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125060 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149371 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181550 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106277 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136719 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138523 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166466 views
Transporting men to Transnistria for money: TCC employee exposed in Odesa region

Transporting men to Transnistria for money: TCC employee exposed in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41871 views

An employee of the TCC was detained in Odesa region who was transporting conscripts to Transnistria for 5-8 thousand dollars. Six men of conscription age from different regions of Ukraine were found in his car.

In Odesa region, law enforcement officers exposed a 51-year-old employee of the TCC and JV who transported men of military age to Transnistria for 5-8 thousand dollars. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Odesa region, UNN reports.

While patrolling the service area, officers of the patrol police response team of the Berezivskyi District Police Department No. 2 stopped a KIA Sorento driven by a 51-year-old driver from one of the district recruitment and social support centers. Inside the car, there were six men aged 25 to 30 from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Poltava regions,

- the statement said.

Details

Investigators called to the scene found that the driver had organized and implemented the illegal transportation of Ukrainians of military age to the self-proclaimed Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. His services cost from five to eight thousand dollars, depending on the people's ability to pay. The defendant acted in collusion with a currently unidentified person who found him clients.

Law enforcement officers seized the car, detained the driver in accordance with the procedure, and sent the passengers to the RTCC and the JV for verification.

Having gathered sufficient evidence, investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, facilitating their commission by providing funds, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, for mercenary motives. This offense is punishable by imprisonment for up to nine years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

The court imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 240,000, which he did not use.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the full range of persons involved in this crime. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region.

Two men impersonated police officers and, with threats of weapons, took out two mobilized men from a bus: they were detained11.02.25, 12:36 • 31443 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Dnipro
Transnistria
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv

