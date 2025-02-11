Two men impersonated police officers and, with threats of weapons, took out two mobilized men from a bus: they were detained

In the Chernihiv region, a group of armed men introduced themselves as law enforcement officers and threatened to open fire on the military, the attackers were detained during a special operation by the police and the SBU, the National Police reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Two men in a car "cut off" a bus with servicemen, introduced themselves as police officers and, threatening with weapons, took out two mobilized men.

The incident occurred on February 9 at 2:00 am in the Chernihiv region. Men in civilian clothes, showing "IDs", demanded that they be given two conscripts, threatening to open fire to kill, and one of them kept his hand on the holster with a weapon. After taking two men, they left. As it turned out, the perpetrators received $5,000 for each mobilized person to stage the detention of two mobilized persons by the police and ensure that they did not arrive at the place of service.

Law enforcement officers detained the attackers in the Kyiv region. They turned out to be residents of the Kyiv region and Kyiv, born in 1990 and 2003. One of the conscripts was also detained. Measures to establish the whereabouts of the other one are ongoing.

Weapons and documents were seized during the search.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of unauthorized appropriation of power and obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The sanction of the heavier of the articles provides for punishment of up to eight years in prison.

Criminal proceedings have also been opened on the facts of desertion of two servicemen.

