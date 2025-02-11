Two men impersonated police officers and, with threats of weapons, took out two mobilized men from a bus: they were detained

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44536 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90487 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102139 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117128 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100273 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125199 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102547 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113229 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159167 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103344 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94632 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106451 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117128 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125199 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159167 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149463 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181639 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100693 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106463 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136789 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138594 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166530 views
Two men impersonated police officers and, with threats of weapons, took out two mobilized men from a bus: they were detained

Two men impersonated police officers and, with threats of weapons, took out two mobilized men from a bus: they were detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31444 views

Two men, posing as police officers, threatened with weapons and removed military personnel from a bus, receiving $5,000 each for the staged arrest. The perpetrators were detained in the Kyiv region, and weapons and documents were seized.

In the Chernihiv region, a group of armed men introduced themselves as law enforcement officers and threatened to open fire on the military, the attackers were detained during a special operation by the police and the SBU, the National Police reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Two men in a car "cut off" a bus with servicemen, introduced themselves as police officers and, threatening with weapons, took out two mobilized men. 

The incident occurred on February 9 at 2:00 am in the Chernihiv region. Men in civilian clothes, showing "IDs", demanded that they be given two conscripts, threatening to open fire to kill, and one of them kept his hand on the holster with a weapon. After taking two men, they left. As it turned out, the perpetrators received $5,000 for each mobilized person to stage the detention of two mobilized persons by the police and ensure that they did not arrive at the place of service.

Law enforcement officers detained the attackers in the Kyiv region. They turned out to be residents of the Kyiv region and Kyiv, born in 1990 and 2003. One of the conscripts was also detained. Measures to establish the whereabouts of the other one are ongoing.

Weapons and documents were seized during the search.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of unauthorized appropriation of power and obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The sanction of the heavier of the articles provides for punishment of up to eight years in prison. 

Criminal proceedings have also been opened on the facts of desertion of two servicemen.

Man in Chernihiv attacks military TCC: drugs and ammunition found during search10.02.25, 13:00 • 28482 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv
kyivKyiv

