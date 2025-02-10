Man in Chernihiv attacks military TCC: drugs and ammunition found during search

ukenru
In Chernihiv, a man was detained for spraying pepper spray into the face of a JCC and JV soldier. A search of his apartment revealed a kilogram of cannabis and 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

In Chernihiv, a man was detained for spraying pepper spray into the face of a JCC and JV soldier. A search of his apartment revealed a kilogram of cannabis and 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. This was reported by the National Police on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report of the incident on February 6.

"On one of the city's streets, during the alert of citizens by the TCC and JV employees, an unknown man refused to provide documents for verification, behaved aggressively, swung at one of the military with a telescopic baton, then sprayed pepper spray in his face and fled," the statement said.

The police identified the suspect as a 43-year-old resident of the city. After the crime, the man locked himself in his apartment.

"With the force support of the Special Police Battalion, police conducted an urgent search in the man's apartment with the involvement of a dog handler. During the investigation, the police seized a telescopic baton, almost 1 kg of cannabis and about 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. All seized items were sent for expert examination," the police said.

The police detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed him in a temporary detention center.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, the police investigator served the defendant with a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under the following articles: under Article 350(2) (intentional battery or infliction of light or moderate bodily harm to an official); under Article 309(1) (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues without the intent to sell) of the Criminal Code

Investigators are also preparing a notice of suspicion to the offender on the fact of illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

The sanction under the most severe of these articles provides for a sentence of up to seven years' imprisonment.

Julia Shramko

