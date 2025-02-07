Security measures in military units and TCCs have been strengthened amid explosions - Land Forces Command

Law enforcement officers are investigating bombings near and in the premises of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TSCs and SPs). Also, security measures have been strengthened in military units and institutions subordinate to the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported to Suspilne by the Communications Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to a request for information about attacks on TCCs and SPs, UNN reports.

"Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the attacks on the TCC and JV. All military units, institutions and establishments subordinate to the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened security measures to protect personnel, civilian staff and visitors from possible emergencies," the statement said.

In particular, we are talking about:

patrolling of the perimeter of military facilities and adjacent territories has been intensified;

access control on the territory of military facilities has been tightened;

installing (improving) video surveillance systems and technical means for detecting and preventing unauthorized actions;

additional briefings and training were held with security personnel on emergency procedures;

It is noted that in addition, additional instructions were given to personnel and civilian staff on how to interact with the emergency services of the State Emergency Service, police, and the Security Service of Ukraine in case of detection of unknown objects on the territory of military facilities, unauthorized entry of unauthorized persons into the territory, and other emergencies.

Recall

On February 1, an explosion occurred in the Rivne territorial recruitment center, killing one person. Six other people were injured, and law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.

On February 2, an explosion of an unidentified object occurred near the RTC and JV building in Pavlohrad, injuring a man. Police are conducting investigations at the scene.

On February 5, an explosion occurred in the premises of the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi .