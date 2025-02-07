Security measures in military units and TCCs have been strengthened amid explosions - Land Forces Command

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 6210 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 58745 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101554 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105025 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128732 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103504 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113283 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116898 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Security measures in military units and TCCs have been strengthened amid explosions - Land Forces Command

Security measures in military units and TCCs have been strengthened amid explosions - Land Forces Command

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27279 views

Security measures have been strengthened in military units and shopping centers following a series of bombings. Increased patrols, access control and video surveillance were introduced, and additional staff briefings were held.

Law enforcement officers are investigating bombings near and in the premises of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TSCs and SPs). Also, security measures have been strengthened in military units and institutions subordinate to the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported to Suspilne by the Communications Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to a request for information about attacks on TCCs and SPs, UNN reports.

"Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the attacks on the TCC and JV. All military units, institutions and establishments subordinate to the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened security measures to protect personnel, civilian staff and visitors from possible emergencies," the statement said.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are investigating the attacks on the TCC and JV. All military units, institutions and establishments subordinate to the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have enhanced security measures to protect personnel, civilians and visitors from possible emergencies,

- the statement said.

In particular, we are talking about:

  • patrolling of the perimeter of military facilities and adjacent territories has been intensified;
    • access control on the territory of military facilities has been tightened;
      • installing (improving) video surveillance systems and technical means for detecting and preventing unauthorized actions;
        • additional briefings and training were held with security personnel on emergency procedures;

          It is noted that in addition, additional instructions were given to personnel and civilian staff on how to interact with the emergency services of the State Emergency Service, police, and the Security Service of Ukraine in case of detection of unknown objects on the territory of military facilities, unauthorized entry of unauthorized persons into the territory, and other emergencies.

          Recall

          On February 1, an explosion occurred in the Rivne territorial recruitment center, killing one person. Six other people were injured, and law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.

          On February 2, an explosion of an unidentified object occurred near the RTC and JV building in Pavlohrad, injuring a man. Police are conducting investigations at the scene.

          On February 5, an explosion occurred in the premises of the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi .

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          WarCrimes and emergencies
          sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
          armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
          ukraineUkraine
          rivneRivne

