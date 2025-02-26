Conscript from Kalush accuses military of beating him: examination does not confirm injuries

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Conscript from Kalush accuses military of beating him: examination does not confirm injuries

The man, who had been evading the VLC, accused the military of beating him and intoxication. A medical examination did not confirm the injuries he claimed, and the military denied all the accusations.

A video in which a man liable for military service claims that he was beaten by soldiers while checking his military records is being actively circulated online. He adds that the soldiers were intoxicated. However, this is a lie. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Center for Recruitment and Social Support, UNN reports.

Details

A video of conscript Andriy T. saying that RTCC servicemen beat him during the check of his military records is being actively shared on social media. He adds that the soldiers were intoxicated, which is outright slander and a lie

- , the statement said.

What really happened?

According to official information, on February 24, 2025, at about 19:00, a mobile alert group of the Kalush RTC and JTF stopped a man born in 1997 in the village of Rivnia to check his documents. It turned out that on October 10, 2024, he had received a referral for a military qualification examination, but did not fulfill the requirement, violating the rules of military registration.

Transporting men to Transnistria for money: TCC employee exposed in Odesa region13.02.25, 04:27 • 41860 views

The man was offered to go to the 2nd department of the Kalush RTC and JV to clarify his credentials. Instead, Andriy T. began to threaten public disclosure on social media, claiming to be a well-known blogger with a large audience of followers. Such behavior indicates a deliberate evasion of mobilization duties and an attempt to use media activity as a means of avoiding responsibility

- the post says.

According to the information, the RCCC staff did not use physical force against the man, and did not seize his personal belongings, including his cell phone. It was on his mobile device that he recorded the video in which he accused the military of misconduct.

An ambulance was called to Andriy T.'s location and took him to the hospital. According to the doctors, no concussion or nose fracture, as he claimed in the video, was recorded. In the future, the conscript will undergo a forensic medical examination

- the post says.

In Lviv region, two unidentified persons attacked a military CCC member who was accompanying mobilized persons to a medical examination17.02.25, 20:12 • 57581 view

Alina Volianska

