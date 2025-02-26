Conscript from Kalush accuses military of beating him: examination does not confirm injuries

A video in which a man liable for military service claims that he was beaten by soldiers while checking his military records is being actively circulated online. He adds that the soldiers were intoxicated. However, this is a lie. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Center for Recruitment and Social Support, UNN reports.

Details

A video of conscript Andriy T. saying that RTCC servicemen beat him during the check of his military records is being actively shared on social media. He adds that the soldiers were intoxicated, which is outright slander and a lie - , the statement said.

What really happened?

According to official information, on February 24, 2025, at about 19:00, a mobile alert group of the Kalush RTC and JTF stopped a man born in 1997 in the village of Rivnia to check his documents. It turned out that on October 10, 2024, he had received a referral for a military qualification examination, but did not fulfill the requirement, violating the rules of military registration.

The man was offered to go to the 2nd department of the Kalush RTC and JV to clarify his credentials. Instead, Andriy T. began to threaten public disclosure on social media, claiming to be a well-known blogger with a large audience of followers. Such behavior indicates a deliberate evasion of mobilization duties and an attempt to use media activity as a means of avoiding responsibility - the post says.

According to the information, the RCCC staff did not use physical force against the man, and did not seize his personal belongings, including his cell phone. It was on his mobile device that he recorded the video in which he accused the military of misconduct.

An ambulance was called to Andriy T.'s location and took him to the hospital. According to the doctors, no concussion or nose fracture, as he claimed in the video, was recorded. In the future, the conscript will undergo a forensic medical examination - the post says.

