In Lviv region, two unidentified persons attacked a military CCC member who was accompanying mobilized persons to a medical examination

Two unidentified persons in Zhovkva, Lviv region, attacked a military CCC member who was accompanying mobilized persons to a medical examination. The soldier was stabbed with an unknown sharp object. This was reported by the Lviv Regional CCC and JV, UNN reports.

Today, in the city of Zhovkva, at about 11:30 a.m., a serviceman of the Lviv Regional Center for Military and Civilian Personnel was accompanying two mobilized persons to the Zhovkva Hospital to undergo a military medical examination. However, while driving down Lvivska Street, at 11:45 a.m., he was brazenly attacked. Two unidentified persons attacked the serviceman, inflicting him with cut wounds with an unknown sharp object - the statement said.

The TCC noted that the probable cause of the attack was an attempt to create conditions for the escape of one of the persons liable for military service who had to undergo a medical examination. As a result of the attack, this citizen fled. He is currently on the wanted list.

Criminal proceedings have already been initiated under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional light bodily harm). In parallel, an internal investigation is underway at the Lviv RTC and JV.

