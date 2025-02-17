In Lviv region, two unidentified persons attacked a military CCC member who was accompanying mobilized persons to a medical examination

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

In Lviv region, two unidentified persons attacked a military CCC member who was accompanying mobilized persons to a medical examination

In Lviv region, two unidentified persons attacked a military CCC member who was accompanying mobilized persons to a medical examination

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two unidentified persons attacked a TCC serviceman with a sharp object who was accompanying the mobilized persons to the medical examination. One of the conscripts fled after the attack and is wanted.

Two unidentified persons in Zhovkva, Lviv region, attacked a military CCC member who was accompanying mobilized persons to a medical examination. The soldier was stabbed with an unknown sharp object. This was reported by the Lviv Regional CCC and JV, UNN reports.

Today, in the city of Zhovkva, at about 11:30 a.m., a serviceman of the Lviv Regional Center for Military and Civilian Personnel was accompanying two mobilized persons to the Zhovkva Hospital to undergo a military medical examination. However, while driving down Lvivska Street, at 11:45 a.m., he was brazenly attacked. Two unidentified persons attacked the serviceman, inflicting him with cut wounds with an unknown sharp object 

- the statement said.

The TCC noted that the probable cause of the attack was an attempt to create conditions for the escape of one of the persons liable for military service who had to undergo a medical examination. As a result of the attack, this citizen fled. He is currently on the wanted list.

Criminal proceedings have already been initiated under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional light bodily harm). In parallel, an internal investigation is underway at the Lviv RTC and JV.

Recall

A 53-year-old resident of the village of Hubkiv reported that the Bereznovsky shopping center was mined because of his dissatisfaction with the actions of employees. The police and special services checked the building, found no explosives, and detained the attacker.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

